Gen Z and their FAFO attitude, the brawling GOP, free food for vets, and Gretchen Whitmer, rock star

I thought The Old Farmer’s Almanac was inordinately obsessed with vinegar as a cure-all, but it turns out those country folks also love them some salt. Salt, they say, can kill weeds, extinguish flames, preserve colors in your wash, remove stains from coffee cups, clean your oven, flush your sinuses, soothe tired eyes, clean teeth, freshen your breath, reduce fatigue, exfoliate your skin, relieve the pain of insect stings, dry up poison ivy blisters, and get Raphael Warnock reelected.

Sunlight has fallen below 10 hours a day: Sunrise in Boston was at 6:30 a.m. and sunset will be at 4:25 p.m. for 9 hours and 55 minutes of sunlight. The waning moon is 89 percent full.

Good day! It’s Friday, Nov. 11, the 315th day of the year. Today is Veterans Day; see below for places where vets can get free food today.

Advertisement

What’s it like outside? Showers, then downpours, arrive this evening but should be over by Saturday afternoon.

Hey, sport: The Celtics host Denver at the Garden at 7 tonight, then head to Detroit for a 7 p.m. game against the Pistons (both on NBC Sports Boston).

The Bruins are in Buffalo at 7 p.m. Saturday and back home Sunday for a 6 p.m. game against Vancouver, both on NESN.

The Patriots have a bye week.

Some thoughts on the red tsunami flood wave trickle:

-- I’ve said it here before, and I’ll say it again: I love Gen Z, the FAFO (F*** Around and Find Out) generation.

They’re the veterans of school shooting drills. About 70 percent of them are politically active or involved in a social cause. BBC’s Worklife found that they’re the generation most likely to boycott a product, company, state, or country because of a political, social or environmental stance. Eighty percent of them refuse to work for a company that doesn’t share their values.

Advertisement

They’re climate activists like Greta Thunberg of Sweden, age 19, who’s been clamoring for action on global warming since she was 15. Gun control organizers like David Hogg, 22, a survivor of the Parkland massacre. Environmental advocates like 10-year-old Licypriya Kangujam from Manipur in India, who just successfully campaigned to have all plastic pollution cleared from the area surrounding the Taj Mahal. Transgender and anti-bullying activists like Zoey Luna, 21, an aspiring actress who sued her school district at age 13 when she was threatened with expulsion for using the girls’ bathroom. (She won.)

And in the US, they vote.

Gen Z is defined by the people who figure out such things as having been born from 1997 to 2012, so this year they turned 10 to 25 years old.

Millennials were born from 1981 to 1996.

Gen X: Born 1965 to 1980

Boomers: Born 1946 to 1964, although since that’s a big spread of 19 years, some split them into two: 1946 to 1954, and 1955 to 1964.

Historically, about 20 percent of young people ages 18 to 29 vote in midterm elections. This year, it was 27 percent nationally and 31 percent in battleground states, including Florida, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

They preferred Democratic candidates by a 28-point margin, 63 percent to 35 percent, according to exit polls conducted by Edison Research. And a greater percentage of them voted for Democrats than any other age group.

Advertisement

In Pennsylvania, they voted for Senate candidate John Fetterman by a 46-point margin. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer won Gen Zers by 29 points.

Many were animated by the overturning of Roe and the threat to abortion access; 65 percent of them said the Dobbs decision motivated them to vote.

But they don’t want just promises from their political leaders; they want action -- and feistiness. So they like it when politicians like Fetterman vow to abolish the Senate filibuster in order to codify abortion rights. Whitmer brought the issue of abortion rights to court.

US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez supports eliminating the filibuster, too, but she’s also popular among Gen Xers and Millennials because of her take-no-prisoners attitude. She’s a master of the Twitter clapback.

So when former VP Mike Pence tweeted last month:

I’ve got news for President Biden. Come January 22nd, we will have Pro-Life majorities in the House and Senate and we’ll be taking the cause of the right to Life to every state house in America!

Ocasio-Cortez fired back:

And I’ve got news for you: Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus.

In an election where a majority of white women voted for Republicans, and Democrats received fewer votes from Latino men than in the 2018 midterms, I’m pinning my hopes on the FAFO generation.

For all my fretting about the Democrats’ messaging being too heavily weighted toward abortion rights, it turns out that was a major issue. The economy was the No. 1 concern for voters nationally, but the fate of democracy and abortion were close behind and huge motivating factors for Democratic voters.

Advertisement

Why isn’t Gretchen Whitmer a bigger rock star in the Democratic Party?

There’s all this giddiness in some corners of the Republican Party about the midterms showing of Ron DeSantis and Republicans in Florida, and rightfully so: He crushed Democrat Charlie Crist, the former governor, by 19 points. Senator Marco Rubio swamped Democrat Val Demings, 58 percent to 41 percent, and Republicans were elected to every state office and won supermajorities in both houses of the legislature.

But Michigan also was an astonishing story.

Whitmer beat Trump-supported and DeVos-funded Tudor Nixon by more than 10 percentage points. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a ubiquitous presence on cable news in the aftermath of the 2020 election, easily beat back a challenge from a Trumper election denier. Attorney General Dana Nessel won re-election as well.

And down-ballot Democrats rode those women’s coattails to victory, with Democrats poised to control both legislative chambers for the first time in 38 years.

Democrats flipped a congressional seat, and Whitmer’s constitutional amendment to enshrine reproductive rights into the state constitution was overwhelmingly approved.

If Biden decides not to run for re-election, Whitmer’s got to be in the conversation.

If the GOP does reclaim the majority in the US House, get the popcorn. The Republicans’ Freedom Caucus, whose members don’t want freedom for anybody but themselves, is already making demands on Speaker wannabe Kevin McCarthy, including a new rule that would make it easier to oust a sitting Speaker! (“Here’s a Scottish dirk; please stab me.”)

Advertisement

They want to have a say in who gets what committee assignments, more time to review bills, and they want McCarthy to promise that he’ll start an impeachment of Joe Biden. There are no grounds for an impeachment, but the FC members have never been known for their high Mensa scores.

Their demands are enraging other Republicans, who are swearing under their breath over the showboat quality and style-over-substance nature of the FC.

If you’re a veteran or an active service member, grab your military ID and head to some local restaurants for some free food today. Here’s a partial list from Axios:

Applebee’s has a special menu for you to order free food.

Buffalo Wild Wings will give you 10 free boneless wings and fries.

You can get a free Whopper from Burger King.

Chili’s and Golden Corral both have free meal deals.

There’s lots more; you can find Axios’ full list here.

Finally, don’t forget about our next Fast-Told Tales 200-word essays with the topic of immigrants. I’m looking for personal stories that celebrate them: Specifically, the journey or struggle or success of someone in your family, someone you know, or even your own story.

Here are the rules:

-- Essays can be no more than 200 words. Yes, that can be tough, but here are essays you wrote about beloved pets if you’re looking for examples of how to do it. Look for online word counters to help you stay within the 200-word limit. You can include a photo if you want.

-- Please include your full name, city and state or city and country. I understand if you want to use just a first name.

-- The deadline is end of day Sunday, Nov. 20. I’ll publish the 25 best essays after Thanksgiving.

-- E-mail your essays to me at teresa.hanafin@globe.com

Have a great weekend.

Thanks for reading. In addition to Whitmer, I’m also quite impressed by the intelligence of Pete Buttigieg and Gina Raimondo. E-mail comments and suggestions to teresa.hanafin@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @BostonTeresa.

Please tell your friends about Fast Forward! They can sign up here.

You can find recent FFs and our Bookies lists on this page.

The Globe has lots of other e-mail newsletters that are almost as good as this one, from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment -- check them out.

Teresa M. Hanafin can be reached at teresa.hanafin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @BostonTeresa.