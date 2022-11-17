The truth about inflation, federal spending, and crime; the daylight saving debate; and the next Fast-Told Tales topic

(This is being sent Saturday night because I’ve been dealing with a headache and some lightheadedness ever since getting both my flu shot and bivalent Covid shot a couple of days ago. So if something I’ve written here makes less sense than usual, that’s why.)

Good day! It’s Saturday, Nov. 5, the 309th day of the year. The election is in just three days. Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday and 4:30 p.m. (and earlier) sunsets begin. Don’t forget to turn your clocks back an hour before you go to bed Saturday night. More on the daylight saving debate below.

Advertisement

The Old Farmer’s Almanac says there’ll be a total lunar eclipse in the early hours of Election Day Tuesday, but it won’t be convenient: It will start at 4:09 a.m. in the eastern states (a little after 1 a.m. on the west coast). The totality starts around 5 a.m. and will reach its height at 5:15 a.m. (and last an hour).

It may be obscured, depending on where you live, because the moon will be getting lower and lower and may be blocked by hills, houses, or trees. But it’s still worth a look, if only because the totality will be a lovely coppery red, and there won’t be another until March of 2025.

Of more concern, of course, is the total eclipse of democracy that could happen Tuesday. If Republican election deniers get into office, it’s another step toward authoritarianism. Vote.

What’s it like outside? Nice and warm -- freakishly so.

Hey, sport: The Celtics play the Knicks at Madison Square Garden at 7:30 p.m. Saturday (NBC Sports Boston and NBA TV).

It looks like the Nets are going to hire disgraced Celtics coach Ime Udoka and the Celtics won’t ask for compensation, the Nets suspended Kyrie Irving because he’s an unapologetic anti-Semite, and the US Embassy officials who visited WNBA star Brittney Griner in a Russian prison didn’t say anything about her condition, only that they “saw firsthand her tenacity and perseverance despite her present circumstances.”

Advertisement

The Patriots host the Colts at Gillette at 1 pm. Sunday (WBZ and CBS).

The Bruins will be in Toronto to play the Maple Leafs at 7 p.m. Saturday (NESN and the NHL Network).

Meanwhile, fallout continues from the decision by Bruins’ management to sign a young defenseman who beat up, bullied, and racially abused a Black developmentally disabled classmate not just in junior high, but for years growing up in Sylvania, Ohio.

Mitchell Miller, now 20, and one of his bully buddies were caught doing it in the 8th grade. One of the disgusting things they did to this poor kid was wipe a candy push pop in a urinal and trick him into eating it. The victim then had to have tests for hepatitis, STDs, and HIV, which came back negative.

But his victim, Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, said the abuse actually went on for years. He told the Arizona Republic that Miller called him names like “brownie” and the N-word while physically abusing him. He said it “hurt my heart” when he saw the news that the Arizona Coyotes had drafted Miller in the fourth round in 2020.

But as with Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, accused of sexually assaulting 26 women, talent is all that matters to these pro sports teams. Victims? Please. They can’t throw a football or defend a goal, so too bad.

Advertisement

Lots of people are saying that because Miller’s offenses came when he was just 14 years old -- ignoring the victim’s statement that the abuse actually lasted for years -- he should be able to apologize and be forgiven, if the victim wants to forgive him, that is. Of course he should. But that doesn’t mean that he also should be paid millions of dollars as a pro hockey player.

In fact, today NHL commissioner Gary Bettman stepped into the fray, informing the Bruins that the league has not approved Miller’s right to play in the league.

Stay tuned.

The perennially fantastic Boston Pride professional women’s hockey team begins its title defense Saturday against the Connecticut Whale, a rematch of last year’s Isobel Cup final. The game will be at 7 p.m. at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton and aired on ESPN+. The Pride are looking for their third consecutive championship and fourth overall -- they also won in 2016.

They’ll play a 24-game schedule, four more than last year, because a new franchise, the Montreal Force, has been added to the now-seven-team Premier Hockey Federation.

If you have MAGA friends or relatives (I’m really sorry) who blame Joe Biden for the inflation rate, who think prices are high because Democrats in Washington are spending like crazy, and who think crime is soaring in areas with Democratic political leaders, here are some facts you can use to disabuse them of those falsehoods.

Advertisement

Then again, if they don’t read, enjoy being spoon-fed misinformation, and think that facts are just nettlesome things, well, you can skip to the bottom for the coupon for free gas. (Just kidding.)

Inflation: More than half -- about 54 percent -- of the current inflation rate is because of elevated corporate profits.

Exxon’s net profit in just the first nine months of this year was $43 billion. Shell made $30.1 billion, Chevron, $29.1 billion, and BP, $22.9 billion. That’s net profit. Not revenue, not gross profit. Net profit.

No wonder they don’t want to pump more oil! They could so easily reduce gas prices pretty dramatically and help out Americans struggling with inflation. But no.

And to think that taxpayers fork over $20 billion in subsidies to oil and gas companies every year.

Economist Robert Reich points out that corporations can jack up prices and not lose customers because there is a virtual monopoly in so many US industries today. Since the 1980s, he says, two-thirds of all American industries have become more concentrated. Some examples:

Groceries: Just four companies control 85 percent of all meat and poultry processing. Just one corporation sets the price for most of the nation’s seed corn. Just two giant firms dominate consumer staples.

Prescriptions: Big pharma consists of just five giant corporations.

Air travel: The airline industry has gone from 12 carriers in 1980 to just four today.

Advertisement

Banking: Wall Street has consolidated into five giant banks.

Broadband: It’s dominated by three giant cable companies.

So when Procter & Gamble raises prices on staples like diapers and toilet paper, Kimberly-Clark doesn’t undercut them. Instead, it hikes prices, too. What’s the consumer going to do -- wrap towels around their babies’ bums? Resort to newspaper? Tree leaves?

Soon after Pepsi raised prices last year, Coca-Cola -- its only major competitor -- followed suit.

The US House Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy released an analysis Friday that spells out how some corporations have enacted ridiculous price hikes so they can enjoy record profits.

What’s worse, they openly admit on earnings calls with investors that they use inflation as a cover to jack up prices beyond reason -- and never reduce them. From the report:

Kroger: “[A] little bit of inflation is always good in our business.”

Autozone: “As inflation has moved up ... our pricing has moved. Inflation has been a little bit of our friend in terms of what we see in terms of retail pricing. Following periods of higher inflation, our industry has historically not reduced pricing to reflect lower ultimate cost.”

HB Fuller (they make industrial adhesives): “We don’t reduce prices on the back end of these increases.”

Of course, another big factor is that despite inflation, Americans are doing well financially. We have money to spend, and man, are we spending it. So much and so fast that companies can’t keep up with the demand. Hence another reason for higher prices.

And with Friday’s solid jobs report -- another 261,000 jobs added in October -- they may keep it up.

Spending: In the past 42 years, Republican presidents have spent like crazy and dramatically increased the deficit and added to the national debt, while Democratic presidents have just as dramatically reined in spending and cut the deficit. One even left office with a hefty surplus.

Republicans and their media lackeys are going around saying that the Democrats’ wild federal spending is behind the current inflation rate. What they’re not saying is that Biden has cut the annual budget deficit in half, from $2.8 trillion in 2021 to $1.375 trillion.

Here’s a look at how the deficit -- how much the federal government spends each year vs. how much it takes in -- has fared under presidents since the GOP’s demigod Ronald Reagan.

Reagan: Increased the deficit by $74 billion, from a deficit of $79 billion inherited from Jimmy Carter to a deficit of $153 billion in his final year.

George H.W. Bush: In his four years, he added $102 billion to the deficit, from Reagan’s $153 billion deficit to $255 billion.

Bill Clinton: He took Bush’s $255 billion deficit and turned it into a surplus within five years, ending his eight-year presidency with a surplus of $128 billion. That’s a swing of $383 billion to the good.

George W. Bush: Alas, another Republican, another Bush, and another spending spree. He ballooned Clinton’s surplus into a deficit his very first year in office. By the time he left eight years later, the deficit had soared above the trillion mark: $1.4 trillion, in fact.

Barack Obama: Thankfully a Democrat arrived to clean up the mess. Obama cut Bush’s $1.4 trillion deficit by 53 percent, down to $665 billion.

Donald Trump: But those damn wastrel Republicans keep putting their hands in the till. Trump spent so much money that the deficit hit $3.1 trillion by his third year.

Fortunately, there’s a Democrat back in charge, and the deficit is dropping again.

Crime: The most dangerous places in the US are states run by Republicans.

Crimes in the US have dropped steadily and significantly since the 1990s, from a rate of 9.7 crimes per 100,000 people to 6.52 per 100,000 in 2020.

However, from 2019 to 2020, Trump’s last year in office, crime jumped 29 percent. Funny how Tucker Carlson never raged about that while it was happening.

I get a kick out of Republicans trying to portray US cities run by Democrats as hellholes of murder, rape, muggings, riots, and drug use. My sister’s house in Boston hasn’t been burned to the ground yet. Friends who live in Chicago are strolling around the city, enjoying the balmy weather there. My college roommates who live in Pittsburgh and San Francisco don’t feel the need to wear bullet-proof vests when they go out to eat with friends.

In fact, according to the Major Cities Chiefs Association, homicides and rapes both dropped in 70 US cities this year, while robberies and assaults increased.

Sure, crime generally is higher in cities than in suburbs or rural areas. You know why? There are more people there, and therefore more criminals who have more potential victims, have access to wealthier potential victims, and are less likely to get caught.

And yes, a lot of major cities are run by Democrats because the people who live in cities tend to vote for them. It’s not rocket science.

But you know what? If you want to stay safe, keep far away from red states; 11 of the 15 most dangerous states in America are run by Republicans.

Here are the 15 states with the most violent crime. Republican states are in bold:

1. Alaska

2. New Mexico

3. Tennessee

4. Arkansas

5. Louisiana

6. Missouri

7. South Carolina

8. South Dakota

9. Arizona

10. Michigan

11. Montana

12. Nevada

13. Oklahoma

14. Alabama

15. Texas

But you won’t hear Republicans talking about this worrisome trend in their states, or what they’re doing to fix it. In fact, during a recent gubernatorial debate in Oklahoma, Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister, the state superintendent of public instruction, pointed out that the rates of violent crime in Oklahoma are higher than in New York and California.

Incumbent Republican Governor Kevin Stitt was incredulous, stupefyingly ignorant of his own state’s lousy record on crime. He openly mocked his opponent and asked the crowd if they believed it.

Sorry, guv -- like they say, facts don’t care about your feelings. It’s the truth, whether you believe it or not.

As most Americans dutifully turn their clocks back an hour tonight to return to standard time, there’s still a bill floating around Congress to keep the country permanently on daylight saving time.(Arizona, Hawaii, and the US territories of American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands observe permanent standard time. Mexico did the same this week.)

Last spring, the Senate nearly unanimously approved a bill to stay on daylight saving time all year, but it has stalled in the House because members are divided over a) whether or not to drop clock-changing and b) which system to stay on.If they listen to the experts, they will choose standard time.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine says standard time syncs with our natural circadian rhythm. Daylight saving time disrupts that rhythm; it’s difficult to wake up when it’s still dark out. This light disruption causes people to lose sleep and have less satisfying sleep, and ultimately to gain weight, run the risk of cardiovascular disease and diabetes, and suffer from depression.

The advocates of staying on DST like having more light in the evening.

I like the circadian rhythm argument. After all, the rhythm method helped my parents with family planning back ... wait, what? It’s not the same thing? Oh. Never mind.

Small, independent bookstores are booming!

More than 300 new independent bookstores have opened across the US in the past couple of years, in what The New York Times calls a surprising and welcome revival.

And there’s more good news: The ownership is more diverse.

This is a pretty stunning development, given the dire straits that small bookstores found themselves in during the pandemic, when hundreds if not thousands of retailers shuttered.

But not only did they survive, they thrived, and the American Booksellers Association told the Times it now has 2,023 member stores, up from 1,689 in July of 2020, with another 200 scheduled to open in the next year or two.

We all can celebrate this remarkable development by patronizing our local small booksellers.

Finally, I promised to tell you this week what the November theme of the next Fast-Told Tales 200-word essays is. Given how the GOP loves to demonize immigrants, let’s write personal anecdotes that celebrate them: Specifically, the journey or struggle or success of someone in your family, someone you know, or even your own story. Are there lessons in those stories?

Here are the rules:

-- Essays can be no more than 200 words. Yes, that can be tough, but here are essays you wrote about beloved pets if you’re looking for examples of how to do it. Look for online word counters to help you stay within the 200-word limit. You can include a photo if you want.

-- Please include your full name, city and state or city and country. I understand if you want to use just a first name.

-- The deadline is two weeks and a day from today: End of day Sunday, Nov. 20. I’ll publish the 25 best essays after Thanksgiving.

-- E-mail your essays to me at teresa.hanafin@globe.com

Really looking forward to these!

Thanks for reading. One of my favorite local bookstores also has a terrific selection of chocolate. E-mail comments and suggestions to teresa.hanafin@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @BostonTeresa.

Please tell your friends about Fast Forward! They can sign up here.

You can find recent FFs and our Bookies lists on this page.

The Globe has lots of other e-mail newsletters that are almost as good as this one, from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment -- check them out.

Teresa M. Hanafin can be reached at teresa.hanafin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @BostonTeresa.