Cookies and crafts in N.H., art in Worcester, and a superhero’s view of New York City

Get your sweet tooth on and join the Mt. Washington Valley Inn to Inn Cookie Tour, Dec. 10-11. This year’s event celebrates the region’s 25th year of cookie love and consumption. Eight inns will participate along a route stretching from Jackson to Eaton, and Chocorua to Fryeburg, Maine, with no more than a 15-minute drive from one inn to the next. Each inn will feature one-of-a-kind treats, and many will offer special demonstrations or holiday items for sale by local artisans. Book tickets in advance (required) before they sell out, Nov. 21-Dec. 2; $35 per person, includes the “2022 Holiday Recipe Cookbook.” Or book a VIP lodging package from one of the participating inns (prices vary) with accommodations for one or two nights, two tour tickets, the cookbook, and entry for a $250 raffle drawing. www.countryinnsinthewhitemountains.com

First public viewing of Japanese prints

The Worcester Art Museum sorted through its collection of 3,700 Japanese prints and selected 50 for an upcoming show — 48 of which have never been on public display. “The Floating World: Japanese Prints from the Bancroft Collection” opens Nov. 26 and features works that illustrate the evolution of ukeyo-e (“pictures of the floating world”), a genre that flourished during Japan’s Edo period (1603-1868) and influenced the art world. Works by Utagawa Hiroshige, on view in Worcester, inspired artists such as Vincent Van Gogh. The prints depict scenes of everyday life — portraying kabuki actors, sumo wrestlers, and landscapes — and often highlight the ability of the working class to participate in the urban entertainment culture. Exhibit runs through March 5, 2023. Tickets: free, 17 and younger; $18, 18 and older; free first Sunday of the month for everyone. www.worcesterart.org

Free entry to Bay Area museums

Explore San Francisco’s vibrant arts scene Dec. 3-4, when more than 20 museums and cultural venues open their doors to the public for free, thanks to several anonymous local donors. During San Francisco Free Museum Weekend, see more than 20,000 works at the Asian Art Museum; 17th-century American art to African and Oceanic art at the de Young museum in Golden Gate Park and the Legion of Honor; and an amazing collection of painting, sculpture, photography, and media arts at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. The weekend also includes free entry to the Contemporary Jewish Museum, Walt Disney Family Museum, Cartoon Art Museum, and many others. Reserve tickets in advance. sffreemuseumweekend.com

Edge at Hudson Yards offers its City Climb skyscraping adventure — a great holiday gift idea for that hard-to-buy-for person — which it claims is “the highest external building climb in the world.” Handout

Enjoy a superhero view of NYC

Get a rarely-seen view of New York’s towering skyline when you climb to a platform more than 100 stories above ground — and then lean out over empty space. Edge at Hudson Yards offers its City Climb skyscraping adventure — a great holiday gift idea for that hard-to-buy-for person — which it claims is “the highest external building climb in the world.” While securely hooked up with a safety harness and two cables, you (or your gift recipient) follow guides up a series of stairways linking platforms. Climb up to The Cliff platform and look down to street level 1,190 feet below. Then climb another 161 steps to The Apex at 1,271 feet, where you’ll have an opportunity to lean out beyond the platform’s edge. Enjoy your celebratory medal and a walk around the 100th-floor outdoor viewing area where you’ll find a glass floor, angled glass walls, and outdoor skyline steps — a piece of cake after your thrilling achievement. $185 per person, includes climb, entry to Edge, and a digital image. Must be 13 years old or older and 4 feet, 9 inches tall to 6 feet, 7 inches tall. edgenyc.com/cityclimb

Eagle Creek’s new supremely durable and waterproof Migrate Duffel bags can withstand the wear-and-tear of airline travel and high adventure. Handout

Rugged Earth-friendly bags

Eagle Creek’s new supremely durable and waterproof Migrate Duffel bags can withstand the wear-and-tear of airline travel and high adventure — and they’re good for the Earth. The bags, made with 100 percent recycled materials, have a heavy-duty 1680-denier polyester bottom (treated with a coating made from recycled windshield plastics) and an abrasion- and water-resistant 900-denier upper fabric. Each bag has a wide zippered opening (making it easy to pack and organize your gear), an outside zippered pocket, and handy backpack straps that tuck into sleeves for travel. It also has several heavy-duty grab handles, external compression straps for cinching down the load, and a fold-over buckled section on the bag’s tapered top end for helping secure contents. The 110- and 130-liter wheeled versions have two partially recessed wheels that are protected from damage by a rigid housing. $169/$189 for 110/130 liter; $99-$119 for 40-, 60-, and 90-liter non-wheeled version. www.eaglecreek.com

Rumpl’s new CozyHemp Blanket has the weight of your favorite thick hoodie and is made with a natural fiber. Handout

A heavyweight hemp blanket

Pack a lap blanket on your next adventure that’s made with an organic, renewable hemp and organic cotton blend. Rumpl’s new CozyHemp Blanket has the weight of your favorite thick hoodie and is made with a natural fiber that doesn’t need pesticides to grow, uses very little water, and enriches the soil in which it was grown, according to Rumpl. The machine-washable blanket measures 50 inches wide by 70 inches long and comes with a cream-colored bottom and a colorful arty design on the topside. Each blanket weighs 2.4 pounds. $149. www.rumpl.com

