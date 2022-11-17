Tiffani Faison pitches a nostalgic pizza parlor in the Fenway; Cambridge’s Beat Brew Hall says goodbye

Tenderoni’s is all about pizza-parlor, roller-rink nostalgia, similar to her original stall at High Street Place. This version is roomier: Expect 140 seats, two bars, and a takeout window for slices and soft-serve. Inside, there’s more than just pizza: Try shrimp scampi, garlicky clams, fried chicken, swordfish cacciatore, pistachio cake, and shareable drinks, all beneath three disco balls. Visit nightly from 5 p.m.; weekend drag brunch begins next year.

Openings: Tiffani Faison ( Fool’s Errand , Sweet Cheeks ) opens Tenderoni’s on Tuesday, Nov. 22, in the Fenway (1363 Boylston St.). It replaces her Southeast Asian spot, Tiger Mama , which closed in 2021.

Sandwich Boy Company is open at CambridgeSide (100 Cambridgeside Place), selling fried chicken and pulled pork sandwiches, fried fish, truffled plantains, and more.

Advertisement

In Mission, Hill, Yellow Door Taqueria (1619 Tremont St.) is now rolling tacos: jackfruit and apple, scallops, charred broccoli, coconut shrimp, and lots more. Wash them down with a tequila-laced frosé from 4 p.m. daily.

Closings: More changes in Harvard Square, as Beat Brew Hall closes down (13A Brattle St.) for good. It had reopened in May after a COVID-induced hiatus, serving what they called “New Cambridge” cuisine: basically, a little bit of everything.

On the plus side, owner Jack Bardy says it will resurface elsewhere.

“We’ve owned and operated Beat for close to a decade in Harvard Square, and while it’s been amazing to be part of the neighborhood, we’ll be moving the business to a new venue which will soon be announced and turning our attention to several new projects we’re currently working on,” he says, including catering.

His other restaurants, The Beehive and Cosmica Mexican Food & Bar, remain open in the South End.

Coming eventually: Chef Jason Bond, who ran Cambridge’s much-loved Bondir, tells me that he’s on the prowl for a new urban restaurant. “The plan when I sold the old Bondir space was to move to a larger spot that would hold bakery ovens and also be [a] restaurant at night,” he says. Now, he’s looking to make that a reality. Stay tuned.

Advertisement

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.