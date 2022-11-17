The holiday gift guide: 33 ideas from New England shops and makers

Group 1:
Cinnamon Stix
$18 at EHChocolatier, 145 Huron Avenue, Cambridge, 617-284-6096, ehchocolatier.com
American Straight Bourbon Whiskey
$64.95 at GlenPharmer Distillery, 860 West Central Street, Franklin, 508-528-4000, glenpharmer.com
Concorde sunglasses by Randolph
$369 at Mr. Sid, 1211 Centre Street, Newton Centre, 617-969-4540, mrsid.com
Aeemelia lip oil
$10 at Terma Goods, 644 High Street, Dedham, 781-407-9642, termagoods.com
Bruins hand-knit beanie
By Sh*t that I Knit, from $140 at ProShop powered by ‘47, 84 Causeway Street, Boston, 617-624-1500, bostonproshop.com
Pocket Chain Saw by SOL
$16.99 at anchorexpress.com
Model One BT radio by Tivoli
$199.99 at Black Parrot, 328 Main Street, Rockland, Maine, 207-593-9370, blackparrotmaine.com
Helio Tech long sleeve shirt
$68 at janji.com
Winter Tree paper tree by Fresh Cut Paper
$22 at The MASS MoCA Store, 1040 MASS MoCA Way, North Adams, 413-664-4481, shop.massmoca.org
Snowy Forest candle by Lifebloom
$35 at The Current, 100 Seaport Boulevard, Boston, lifebloomcandles.com
Group 2:
Self and surrounding mist
From $15 at seasideandsunshine.com
“Sugaring Off”
By Gillian French, $17.99 at Porter Square Books, 25 White Street, Cambridge, 617-491-2220, portersquarebooks.com
Nautilus Hoops
$135 at heidiweddendorf.com
Hugging You cuff
$125 at efrancespaper.com
Modern Mug
$75 at isabelsouzastudio.com
House chicken
$98 at thisbirdsabsurd.com
Abroad Block napkins
$12 per pair at Abroad Modern, 292 Concord Avenue, Cambridge, 617-945-1237, abroadmodern.com
Island Creek x Mariscadora tinned shellfish
From $12 at shop.islandcreekoysters.com
Packout Travel Board with knife
By JK Adams, $65 at Didriks, 77 Leonard Street, Belmont, 617-993-3188, and 2284 Washington Street, Newton Lower Falls, 617-467-4847; didriks.com
“Simple Fancy: A Chef’s Big-Flavor Recipes for Easy Weeknight Cooking”
By Jason Santos, $23.99 at Trident Booksellers & Cafe, 338 Newbury Street, Boston, 617-267-8688, bookshop.org/shop/tridentbooks
Group 3:
Handmade doll
$118 at thelinneacompany.com
Plantable herb card
by The Bower Studio, $5.75 at The Hiccup, 158 Humphrey Street, Swampscott, 781-581-8885, thehiccup.net
1972 Chair
From $4,575 at Thos. Moser, 19 Arlington Street, Boston, 617-224-1245, and 149 Main Street, Freeport, Maine, 207-865-4519; thosmoser.com
Utilità Bowl Undercover storage and cooking vessel
$159 at J Schatz, 378 Lakeside Drive, Boothbay Harbor, Maine, 866-344-5267, jschatz.com
“Puppy Life: The First Eight Weeks of Bonding, Playing, and Growing”
By Traer Scott, $21.95 at Beacon Hill Books & Cafe, 71 Charles Street, Boston, 617-945-4713, bhbooks.com
Providence quilt
From $570 at mathilde.com
Star ornament
By Elena Boiardi, $55 at Elizabeth Home Decor & Design, 242 Commonwealth Avenue, Chestnut Hill, 617-965-0069, shop.elizabethhomedecor.com
Latke Latke Latke sweatshirt
$50 at candleschtick.com
Honeycomb duster
$158 at havenwellwithin.com
Valencia earrings
By Amelia Rose, $70 at Evergreen Fine American Crafts, 291 Main Street, Great Barrington, 413-528-0511, evergreencrafts.com
Group 4:
Holiday S'Mores Kit
$30 at nomadic-kitchen.com
Kilim fanny pack
From $69 online or by appointment at New England Loom, 77 Main Street, Wenham, 978-500-5299, newenglandloom.com
Rainbow air plant holder
By Abalou Design (includes air plant), from $12 at The Cape Ann Museum Store, 27 Pleasant Street, Gloucester, 978-283-0455, store.capeannmuseum.org
Marni Elyse Katz is a contributing editor to the Globe Magazine. Follow her on Instagram @StyleCarrot. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.