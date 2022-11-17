fb-pixel Skip to main content
The holiday gift guide: 33 ideas from New England shops and makers

Find perfect presents for everyone on your list, while supporting local businesses, artists, and craftspeople.

By Marni Elyse Katz Globe Correspondent,Updated November 17, 2022, 58 minutes ago
  1. Cinnamon Stixhandout

    Cinnamon Stix

    $18 at EHChocolatier, 145 Huron Avenue, Cambridge, 617-284-6096, ehchocolatier.com

  2. American Straight Bourbonhandout

    American Straight Bourbon Whiskey

    $64.95 at GlenPharmer Distillery, 860 West Central Street, Franklin, 508-528-4000, glenpharmer.com

  3. Concorde Sunglasses by Randolphhandout

    Concorde sunglasses by Randolph

    $369 at Mr. Sid, 1211 Centre Street, Newton Centre, 617-969-4540, mrsid.com

  4. Aeemelia Lip Oilhandout

    Aeemelia lip oil

    $10 at Terma Goods, 644 High Street, Dedham, 781-407-9642, termagoods.com

  5. Bruins Hand-Knit Beaniehandout

    Bruins hand-knit beanie

    By Sh*t that I Knit, from $140 at ProShop powered by ‘47, 84 Causeway Street, Boston, 617-624-1500, bostonproshop.com

  6. Pocket Chain Sawhandout

    Pocket Chain Saw by SOL

    $16.99 at anchorexpress.com

  7. Model One BT Radiohandout

    Model One BT radio by Tivoli

    $199.99 at Black Parrot, 328 Main Street, Rockland, Maine, 207-593-9370, blackparrotmaine.com

  8. Helio Tech Long Sleeve Shirthandout

    Helio Tech long sleeve shirt

    $68 at janji.com

  9. Winter Tree Paper Treehandout

    Winter Tree paper tree by Fresh Cut Paper

    $22 at The MASS MoCA Store, 1040 MASS MoCA Way, North Adams, 413-664-4481, shop.massmoca.org

  10. candlehandout

    Snowy Forest candle by Lifebloom

    $35 at The Current, 100 Seaport Boulevard, Boston, lifebloomcandles.com

  1. Self and Surroundings MistHandout

    Self and surrounding mist

    From $15 at seasideandsunshine.com

  2. "Sugaring Off"Handout

    “Sugaring Off”

    By Gillian French, $17.99 at Porter Square Books, 25 White Street, Cambridge, 617-491-2220,‬ portersquarebooks.com

  3. Nautilus HoopsHandout

    Nautilus Hoops

    $135 at heidiweddendorf.com

  4. Hugging You CuffHandout

    Hugging You cuff

    $125 at efrancespaper.com

  5. Modern MugHandout

    Modern Mug

    $75 at isabelsouzastudio.com

  6. House ChickenHandout

    House chicken

    $98 at thisbirdsabsurd.com

  7. Abroad Block NapkinsHandout

    Abroad Block napkins

    $12 per pair at Abroad Modern, 292 Concord Avenue, Cambridge, 617-945-1237‬, abroadmodern.com

  8. Tinned ShelfishHandout

    Island Creek x Mariscadora tinned shellfish

    From $12 at shop.islandcreekoysters.com

  9. Packout Travel BoardHandout

    Packout Travel Board with knife

    By JK Adams, $65 at Didriks, 77 Leonard Street, Belmont, 617-993-3188,‬ and 2284 Washington Street, Newton Lower Falls, 617-467-4847‬; didriks.com ‬

  10. "Simple Fancy"Handout

    “Simple Fancy: A Chef’s Big-Flavor Recipes for Easy Weeknight Cooking”

    By Jason Santos, $23.99 at Trident Booksellers & Cafe, 338 Newbury Street, Boston, 617-267-8688‬, bookshop.org/shop/tridentbooks

  1. Handmade DollHandout

    Handmade doll

    $118 at thelinneacompany.com

  2. Plantable Herb CardHandout

    Plantable herb card

    by The Bower Studio, $5.75 at The Hiccup, 158 Humphrey Street, Swampscott, 781-581-8885‬, thehiccup.net

  3. 1972 Chairhandout

    1972 Chair

    From $4,575 at Thos. Moser, 19 Arlington Street, Boston, 617-224-1245, and 149 Main Street, Freeport, Maine, 207-865-4519; thosmoser.com

  4. Utilita Bowlhandout

    Utilità Bowl Undercover storage and cooking vessel

    $159 at J Schatz, 378 Lakeside Drive, Boothbay Harbor, Maine, 866-344-5267‬, jschatz.com

  5. "Puppy Life"handout

    “Puppy Life: The First Eight Weeks of Bonding, Playing, and Growing”

    By Traer Scott, $21.95 at Beacon Hill Books & Cafe, 71 Charles Street, Boston, 617-945-4713‬, bhbooks.com

  6. Providence Quilthandout

    Providence quilt

    From $570 at mathilde.com

  7. Star OrnamentHandout

    Star ornament

    By Elena Boiardi, $55 at Elizabeth Home Decor & Design, 242 Commonwealth Avenue, Chestnut Hill, 617-965-0069‬, shop.elizabethhomedecor.com

  8. Sweatshirthandout

    Latke Latke Latke sweatshirt

    $50 at candleschtick.com

  9. Honeycomb Dusterhandout

    Honeycomb duster

    $158 at havenwellwithin.com

  10. Valencia Earringshandout

    Valencia earrings

    By Amelia Rose, $70 at Evergreen Fine American Crafts, 291 Main Street, Great Barrington, 413-528-0511‬, evergreencrafts.com

  1. Holiday S'Mores Kitchandout

    Holiday S'Mores Kit

    $30 at nomadic-kitchen.com

  2. Fanny PackHandout

    Kilim fanny pack

    From $69 online or by appointment at New England Loom, 77 Main Street, Wenham, 978-500-5299‬, newenglandloom.com

  3. Air Plant HolderHandout

    Rainbow air plant holder

    By Abalou Design (includes air plant), from $12 at The Cape Ann Museum Store, 27 Pleasant Street, Gloucester, 978-283-0455, store.capeannmuseum.org

Marni Elyse Katz is a contributing editor to the Globe Magazine. Follow her on Instagram @StyleCarrot. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.

