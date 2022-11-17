$130 million made available for health worker loan repayment

Behavioral health and primary care workers will be eligible for $130 million in loan repayment, a year after legislators approved funding for the initiative.

According to a release from the Baker administration, the Executive Office of Health and Human Services has contracted with the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers to distribute the funds. The money was allocated from American Rescue Plan Act funding and from the Opioid Recovery and Remediation Trust Fund, which was established with proceeds from settlements with drugmakers that helped fuel the opioid epidemic.

“The pandemic has exacerbated workforce shortages across the health care and human services sector in both the public and private markets, placing significant stress on our health care providers, their staff and our Massachusetts residents seeking care,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders, in a release. “Through this program, we are providing tangible support to sustain them in this high demand work.”