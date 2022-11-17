Best things to do in R.I. this week: Nov. 18-25

The band , that is. Drugdealer brings their smooth and soulful LA grooves to PVD. Their latest, “Hiding in Plain Sight,” just released Oct. 28. Expect retro sonics and East-Side-PVD cool-factor at the Columbus Theater Nov. 18. Advance tickets $22. Doors 7 p.m., Show 8 p.m. 270 Broadway, Providence. Details here .

I’m spinning “Alice’s Restaurant,” whipping up pies, digging up recipes and wearing my annual Turkey costume — you didn’t see that last one coming, did you? It’s Thanksgiving week, Rhody. Neighbors: we feast on fun.

LAST CALL FOR “LES MIS”

Attention, musical theater fans: it’s last call for “Les Misérables” at PPAC Nov. 18. The Victor Hugo classic-turned-stage classic has been a fan-fave since the ‘80s. Cameron Mackintosh presents the acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Tony Award-winner. #OneDayMore. Tickets from $54. Details here.

ERIN MCKEOWN

Newport Live’s “Women’s Voices Series” continues with Erin McKeown Nov. 19 at the Jamestown Arts Center. Growing up in Virginia, McKeown thought she’d become an ornithologist. But arriving at Brown University in the “fertile” and experimental arts scene of mid-′90s PVD, “I was like, “Wow, OK. I don’t want to be a scientist at all,” she told me previously.

I love that she lived in AS220: “It was like being in the center of the coolest ant farm you can imagine,” she told me. “I’d get up to go to breakfast, and someone would be like, ‘Hey can you help me finish this mural?’”

McKeown has collaborated with a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, played Newport Folk, had songs featured on “Gilmore Girls.” Our interview here. $35. 7 p.m. 18 Valley St., Jamestown. Event info here.

“ONE NIGHT WITH NIKKI GLASER”

Attention Nikki Glaser fans (and Comedy Central roast lovers): Glaser is bringing her LOLs to Rhode Island with her standup show, “One Night With Nikki Glaser” at The Vets Nov. 19. 1 Avenue of the Arts, Providence. From $39.75. 7 p.m. Details here.

HOLIDAY SHOPPING

Shop local this holiday season. The Good Trade Makers Market, Nov. 19 and 20 at the WaterFire Arts Center, boasts indie makers and small manufacturers of home decor, art, apothecary products, apparel, accessories, and more. Ticket price include your choice of beer from Proclamation Ale or Trinity Brewhouse, cocktail from The Industrious Spirit Company, coffee from New Harvest Coffee Roasters, a Granny Squibb’s Iced Tea, or Gather Farm ice cream. #ShopLocal. $7 in advance (advance sales end at midnight Nov. 18) or $10 at the door. Noon to 6 p.m. both days. 475 Valley St., Providence. Details here.

THANKSGIVING FARMERS MARKET

Continue the Rhody-shopping at Tiverton’s 3rd Annual Thanksgiving Specialty Farmers Market Nov. 20 from 10 to 2 p.m. Inside Tiverton Middle School, you’ll find some 40 local vendors — from food to makers and artisans’ handmade wares, from pottery, candles, paintings, jewelry, clothing, toys and pet treats. Plus: fresh microgreens, baked goods, seafood, jerky, mocktails, vegan fare and more. #ShopLocal. 10 Quintal Dr. Details here.

THANKSGIVING-OUT

It’s time for a Thanksgiving Dinner that couldn’t be beat — and you don’t even have to go to Alice’s Restaurant. A few ideas to celebrate in style:

Details here . Ocean House offers a Thanksgiving buffet in their ballroom. $125 per adult, Children 4-12 $65; kids 3 and under, free. Mimosas & non-alcoholic beverages included. Details here . Or you can splurge on take-out: They also offer a catered Thanksgiving, including wine, for parties of four ($295), eight ($590) or 12 ($855). Orders must be placed by 3 p.m. Nov. 21.

All order info and pricing here . Meanwhile, Stoneacre Garden in Newport offers a unique Thanksgiving to-go. Your crew might start with French onion soup with toasted sourdough and gruyere cheese, or quinoa salad with sweet potatoes, red onion and feta. Dig into coconut lobster with toasted peanuts; filet mignon with shallots, lamb crown roast with root vegetables and lemon chermoula. Sides include miso-glazed carrots, crispy torn fingerling potatoes, or harissa-roasted sweet potatoes with sumac yogurt just like Nana used to make. For dessert? Perhaps five-spice pumpkin pie or Szechuan-spiced apple crisp. Must order 72 hours in advance.

Full menu and pricing here . As of this writing, Chapel Grille in Cranston still has reservations for Thanksgiving Day. You might start on crispy Point Judith Calamari, parma prosciutto pizza, or crab cakes then dig into a classic Thanksgiving meal or Penne alla Vodka, seared Atlantic Salmon, pan roasted mushrooms and eggplant, or filet mignon. End with warm cinnamon bread pudding. Kids menus available. Reservations available from 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. 3000 Chapel View Boulevard, Cranston.

Need your own recipes for a home-cooked Thanksgiving? Look here , friends.

GREEN FRIDAY

After giving thanks, let’s not stampede and strangle each other over a TV. Each year on Black Friday, my boyfriend and I do something we call “Green Friday” where we go for a hike in Rhody and escape the maddening crowds.

Try Weetamoo Woods and Pardon Gray Preserve in Tiverton, which some 9 miles of mostly flat, well-marked, color-coded trails that slice through forest and meadow, past farmland, and over streams. Throughout the 650-plus acres, which date to King Philip’s War, you may see historic stone walls, a wooden footbridge, historic sawmill remains, an old stone-arched bridge, ancient outcrops of rock, and a babbling brook.

Information on those three here . Up in Foster, try Jerimoth Hill. You can find solitude along the roads and trails of Buck Hill Management Area, Burrillville, or Arcadia Wildlife Management Area, West Greenwich, R.I.

More here . There’s a nature preserve just a few miles outside of Providence: The Nature Conservancy opened the Moshassuck River Preserve last year with 3 miles of blazed trails that loop through hardwood forests, around glacial boulders, and crisscross small streams feeding into the river. Since the 1990s, this 210-acre parcel has been left wild and open. It’s a peaceful place to contemplate gratitude.

For more info on local state parks, see our guide here. #GreenFriday

DECK THE ZOO WITH LIGHTS AND FOLLY

Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la. All the animals together now! Yup, the Holiday Lights Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo kicks off Nov. 25. Think “festive, larger-than-life dazzling displays” made of some 3.5 million lights. “Bundle up, grab an adult beverage, hot chocolate, or roast some s’mores and stroll through 40 acres of illuminated pathways,” according to the billing. Don’t mind if I do. Trail open nightly through Jan. 1 (closed Christmas Eve/Day), 5–9:30 p.m. Tickets sold online only. Adults $12, kids 2-12, $10; babies 1 and under free. Details here.

SCROOGE & CO

After Thanksgiving Day, we’re officially in holiday mode, and Trinity Rep has a classic. “A Christmas Carol,” Dickens’ timeless holiday tale of a miser and his three ghosts plays now through Jan. 1. From $25. 201 Washington St., Providence. 401-351-4242. Details here.

MARVEL x HOCKEY WEEKEND

The Providence Bruins and Avengers are hanging out all weekend. It’s Marvel Super Hero Weekend Nov. 19 and 20 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Think “pictures with characters, Marvel-themed player jerseys, special game presentation, giveaways, games, and much more,” according to event billing. I’ll be looking for Thor. Nov. 19, 7:05 p.m. Nov. 20, 3:05 p.m. Details here and here.

PROVIDENCE FLEA HOLIDAY MARKET

‘Tis the season for holiday fleas. The Providence Flea Holiday Market runs Nov. 25 through Dec. 18. Aside from the artists, artisans, makers, bakers, plants and florals, vintage vendors, food items, food trucks, find “Sip ‘n Shop Local.” According to the billing, that means handcrafted cocktails on Friday nights at the RI Cruisin’ Cocktails vintage camper outdoors; as well as coffees, brews and cocktails Fridays and Sundays indoors via New Harvest Coffee & Spirits and Providence Brewery. #DrinkLocal. 10 Sims Ave., Providence. Fridays 5–9 p.m. Sundays 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Details here and here.

Until next week, Rhody: keep rockin.’

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twiiter @laurendaley1.