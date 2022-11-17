Brookline Early Education Program to host preschool screening Nov. 29

The Brookline Early Education Program is providing preschool screenings on Nov. 29 for children who live in town.
Parents are encouraged to fill out an online survey or contact Sarah Moynihan at 617-713-5473 or sarah_moynihan@psbma.org no later than Nov. 22 to schedule a screening appointment time.
The screenings, which are provided by the Brookline Early Education Program, are for children between the ages of 2½ and 5 years old.
The screenings will take place at the Brookline Early Education Program location at 2 Clark Road, according to Moynihan.
“This is a free and optional service for Brookline residents that helps identify learning needs for students, who may require special education therapy services and/or a specialized preschool program, prior to entry to kindergarten,” the school district said.
A link to the survey is available at brookline.k12.ma.us. Click “Preschool screenings available on Tuesday, November 29″ under “PSB News.”
John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.