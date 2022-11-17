Cicilline and Magaziner praise Pelosi as she announces she will step down

“Today is a bittersweet day for our country as we mark the end of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s tenure as the leader of the House Democratic caucus,” Cicilline said in a statement. “I have been lucky enough to serve with and learn from one of the greatest political minds in our country for the past 12 years and am honored to call her a mentor, and most importantly, a close friend. I remain in constant awe of her brilliance, toughness, and dedication to service.”

US Representative David N. Cicilline and Representative-elect Seth Magaziner on Thursday praised House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as she announced she will step down from House Democratic leadership.

Cicilline, a Rhode Island Democrat, thanked Pelosi for her leadership, saying, “Her trailblazing 35-year tenure in Congress, 19 of those as our caucus’s leader, have been defined by her unwavering commitment to service, the American people, and belief that each of us deserves the chance to live our own American Dream.”

He said Pelosi has supported his work since he first came to Congress in 2011, backing gun safety legislation and LGBTQ+ equality. “I am also grateful for the trust she placed in me to serve as an impeachment manager following the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021,” he said.

Cicilline said he welcomed Pelosi to Rhode Island many times, and it’s where her grandparents first met. “Having come from big, loving Italian families, we both learned from a young age the importance of putting family first and looking after our neighbors,” he said.

Magaziner, a Rhode Island Democrat who won the Nov. 8 election for the seat that US Representative James R. Langevin is vacating, said Pelosi has “served this country with great distinction and honor” for more than 30 years.

“She has led the fight to protect democracy here and around the globe, while never losing sight of what matters most: rebuilding the American Dream for working people across the country,” Magaziner said in a statement. “I join my colleagues in Congress and millions of Americans in thanking Speaker Pelosi for her tremendous leadership.”