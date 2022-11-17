City leaders shocked by Haverhill High football hazing case; Lowell mayor supports decision to cancel game

However, Michitson continued, “I have a lot of confidence that the school system will handle it very professionally.”

“I think the School Department is taking swift action,” said Haverhill Council Vice President John A. Michitson in a phone interview. “You always hope that these things do not happen in your city. So it’s usually very shocking to hear about them.”

The alleged hazing incident in Haverhill that’s prompted the cancellation of the traditional Thanksgiving Day football game against Lowell High School as well as a criminal investigation is “extremely concerning,” a Haverhill city councilor said Thursday.

The Haverhill School Committee is scheduled to hold its regular meeting Thursday at 7:30 p.m., according to an agenda posted online.

Michitson spoke to the Globe one day after Haverhill school administrators canceled the rest of their high school football season - the only remaining game was the Thanksgiving matchup with Lowell - after a video emerged allegedly showing members of the football team hazing a teenage boy.

Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini said in a statement Wednesday that he was “alarmed, concerned, and frankly disgusted” by the video and that this “can never be allowed to occur again.”

Mitchison also voiced support for the decision to cancel the Thanksgiving game.

Lowell Mayor Sokhary Chau, also backed the decision but conceded it was disappointing for his community.

“I commend them for making that tough decision,” Chau said in a phone interview. “It affects us in a huge way.”

The mayor noted the Lowell and Haverhill high school teams have squared off on Thanksgiving for decades.

“We value history, and we value tradition,” Chau said. “The Thanksgiving game brings the whole community together.”

At the same time, Chau said, youth must feel safe when they’re participating in school activities.

“We want our young adults to learn to respect one another,” Chau said, adding that Lowell’s athletic director is looking into alternative activities for the team around Thanksgiving.

“Of course we are disappointed, but we’re supporting our Lowell High School kids and the football program,” Chau said.

The video, posted to Boston 25, appears to show three teenage boys — one of them wearing a Haverhill football shirt — dragging another teen, across the floor of a locker room. It goes on to show a fourth teen in underwear twerking into the victim’s face, reported the channel.

Officials said members of the Haverhill team’s coaching staff have been placed on paid administrative leave for the duration of the investigation.

Asked if Haverhill’s head football coach, Tim O’Connor, should remain in his job, Mitchison said, “I think the action that the School Department took is appropriate for now,” until all the facts are gathered.

Neither O’Connor nor Haverhill Athletic Director Thomas O’Brien immediately returned calls seeking comment Thursday.

A Haverhill police spokesperson confirmed Thursday that the department’s reviewing the matter.

“The Haverhill Police Department has been made aware of and are investigating the hazing allegation involving juveniles and working with the District Attorney’s office,” said Captain Meaghan Paré, the spokesperson.

Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office is also investigating.

“We are investigating that incident in conjunction with the Haverhill Police,” said Carrie Kimball, a spokesperson for Blodgett. “At this time, I can provide no additional information.”

The Haverhill Public Schools said Wednesday in a statement that the district will not tolerate any form of hazing, harrassment, or retaliation.

“Any such misconduct will be responded to swiftly and it will undoubtedly have lasting repercussions for all of those involved,” school officials said.

Mitchison said a thorough review is called for.

“I do have confidence that the situation will be handled fairly,” Mitchison said. “The key, though, in order for that to happen, is to objectively collect all the details. That really needs to be the basis for whatever action is going to be taken.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.