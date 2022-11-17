Genetic genealogy leads police to suspect in 1980s Exeter rape case

Rhode Island State Police Col. Darnell Weaver said the lengthy investigation included genetic genealogy which helped lead them to Thies, who had no ties to Rhode Island — except for reporting to the Naval Justice School the day before the two girls were assaulted.

Frank Joseph Thies, 66, of Terre Haute, is expected to be arraigned Thursday on charges of first-degree sexual assault and first-degree child molestation. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

EXETER, R.I. — A former military man from Indiana who’d been at the Naval Justice School in Newport has been charged with raping two girls at knifepoint in the woods of Exeter more than 35 years ago.

On April 12, 1987, an 11-year-old girl and 13-year-old girl told the State Police that a stranger with a knife forced them into the woods near one of their homes and sexually assaulted them. Investigators collected physical evidence that was developed to include the suspect’s DNA profile, which was compared over the years with several different suspects.

But there wasn’t any match, and the case went cold. The state police tried again in 2005 with the advent of the Combined DNA Index System, also known as CODIS, but there weren’t any leads, the state police said.

Then in 2019, detectives in the special victims unit reopened the case. The Rhode Island State Police Forensic Services Unit with the state Department of Health re-examined the physical evidence and requested genetic genealogy.

This past August, the detectives got a lead that the suspect was likely one of three brothers originally from Erie County, N.Y., who all had military service, the state police said.

Detectives worked with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and learned that the oldest brother, Frank Thies, had reported to the Naval Justice School in Newport the day before the girls were assaulted.

With help from the Indiana State Police, the detectives got a discarded sample of Thies’ DNA. A test showed a match to the DNA from the man who’d raped the two girls in Exeter in 1987, according to the state police.

A statewide grand jury indicted Thies, and the Indiana State Police arrested him on Oct. 19 as a fugitive from justice.

Thies served in the U.S. Marines and U.S. Navy, and is believed to have lived in New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Virginia, Mississippi, Tennessee, Washington, D.C., Texas, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

The state police ask anyone with information about Thies to contact the special victims unit at 401-764-5394.

The state police worked with the Indiana State Police and the Indiana Attorney General’s office, and also with the Virginia State Police, the New York State Police, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit, the state Department of Health, and Identifinders International.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com.