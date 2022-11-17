Green Line Extension’s Medford branch to open Dec. 12

The MBTA’s long-awaited Medford branch, part of the $2.3 billion Green Line Extension, will open Dec. 12, General Manager Steve Poftak announced at a Thursday board meeting.

In August, the MBTA announced that the line — originally slated for a December 2021 opening — would open late November. Once completed, the new line is planned to accommodate more than 50,000 riders daily.

“We had some additional work we wanted to get done. We also wanted to be sure that we were doing everything we needed to do, not only on the Medford branch, but across our system,” Poktak told the board. “So we’re taking a few extra days.”