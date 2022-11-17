Harmony Montgomery’s stepmother to plead guilty on perjury charges, officials say

Lawyers for Kayla Montgomery filed a motion notifying the court of their client’s intent to plead guilty, according to Michael Garrity, a spokesman for the attorney general.

The stepmother of Harmony Montgomery is expected to plead guilty Friday on charges of perjury, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said on Wednesday.

The charges against Kayla Montgomery are not directly related to Harmony Montgomery’s disappearance and death, according to authorities. Adam Montgomery, Kayla’s husband and Harmony’s father, was charged last month with killing his daughter in December 2019.

According to court records, Kayla Montgomery is facing two counts of perjury. She allegedly lied to authorities about the whereabouts of her stepdaughter and received government benefits meant for the girl, the Globe has reported.

The plea is expected to be entered on Friday, Garrity said.

No further information was immediately available and Kayla Montgomery’s legal team could not be reached for comment on Wednesday night.





