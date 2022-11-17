Hingham to launch Spanish immersion preK class

Hingham Public Schools will offer a Spanish immersion preK class starting in September 2023 — with spaces being filled by lottery.

Almost the entire school day — from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. — will be conducted in Spanish with two teachers and an aide, according to the district’s foreign languages director, Erica Pollard. The district will charge $9,710 in tuition, which she said was competitive with similar programs in area private preschools.

“We believe there will be interest,” Pollard said. “There is an appetite for this out there.”