Newton seeks public input with school superintendent search survey

“Based upon these perceptions, you will also be asked for input on what you consider to be the most effective characteristics for the district’s next superintendent,” the statement said.

The survey is designed to solicit perceptions of the school district and its “services to students, staff, and families,” a statement said.

Newton’s public schools are seeking input through a survey as part of the ongoing search for a new permanent superintendent.

The survey, which is hosted by the district’s search consultant, Hazard Young Attea Associates, is open through Nov. 21. It is available in English, Simplified Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, and Spanish.

The survey is available at survey2.ecragroup.com/index.php/291239.

Among the survey’s questions are requests for feedback on the overall quality of education in Newton’s public schools; opinions on whether the schools are safe, students needs are met, and the district engages with diverse racial, cultural, and socio-economic groups.

It also asks for feedback on oversight of the school system, including whether employees are held to high standards, how fiscally responsible it is, and whether school facilities are well-maintained.

Respondents are also asked to say what characteristics they want to see in a new school leader, such as being an effective manager, understanding the needs of a diverse student population, and fostering a positive and professional climate of “mutual trust and respect” among faculty, staff, and administrators.

