Over 100 ‘warning’ signs put up on Mt. Washington trailheads

Texting “weather forecast” to the phone number on the sign, 603-356-2137, will generate an automated reply with the weather conditions of Mount Washington’s summit, he said.

Jack Middleton, a life trustee of the observatory, led a project to design and print bright yellow metal signs to warn hikers that the weather conditions at high elevations may be dangerous, observatory spokesman Charlie Buterbaugh said in a phone interview.

Over 100 “warning” signs have been put up at different White Mountain trailheads in New Hampshire in the wake of the frequent rescues that have taken place, according to the Mount Washington Observatory.

“This is one measure of really helping people make good decisions as they’re planning to head up to higher summits in the back country,” Buterbaugh said.

Mount Washington is the highest mountain in northeastern North America at 6,288 feet tall and is visited by over 250,000 visitors each year, according to the official White Mountains website.

The new signs come after multiple rescues being conducted in the White Mountains and other New Hampshire mountain ranges due to hiker injuries, including deaths on Mount Washington and a trail in Lincoln in recent months.

“What inspired this are the news reports on a frequent basis of people being injured on mountains at higher elevations, often with injuries that can be life-threatening,” Middleton said in a statement.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department spent over $240,000 on hiking and drowning rescues, according to previous Globe reports. Hikers have been rescued by helicopter, all-terrain vehicle, and by being carried on foot. The ages of the injured range from children to hikers in their late 80s.

Staff from White Mountain National Forest, New Hampshire State Parks, Appalachian Mountain Club, and Randolph Mountain Club worked together to plaster the signs at trailheads leading to higher elevations, the statement said.

The signs were funded by the members of the observatory, which is a member-supported nonprofit, according to Buterbaugh.

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.