Three suspects with firearms rob bank on Martha’s Vineyard, tie up employees, authorities say

Three suspects armed with weapons tied up the staff at the bank before fleeing, according to recordings made by Broadcastify.com .

The robbery took place at the Rockland Trust bank at 257 Edgartown Road in Vineyard Haven, Tisbury police confirmed in a Facebook post.

Police are investigating the armed robbery of a bank on Martha’s Vineyard that sent the island’s high school into lockdown, , according to law enforcement and social media postings.

“Three armed suspects armed with firearms,’' the officer reported after arriving at the scene. “The staff was tied up and kept inside during the robbery.”

Tisbury police said they were looking for a Nissan vehicle that apparently was later located in Oak Bluffs, one of the towns where the Steamship Authority sails from.The Steamship Authority is continuing to operate its regular schedule — unless notified by law enforcement, according to communications director Sean Driscoll.

Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School has been requested to “shelter in place,” according to a notice on the school’s website. The school day will continue on as planned, but no “outside access to the building” will be allowed.

