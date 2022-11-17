Remains of possible human fetus or infant found in South Boston

Authorities are investigating after they found " what appears to be a human fetus or infant” at an apartment in South Boston Thursday afternoon, Boston police said.

Officers were sent to investigate at 838 East Broadway at 2:15 p.m., Boston police said in a statement. When they arrived, they discovered what appeared to be a human fetus or an infant.

Boston Police Homicide Detectives along with the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the incident, the statement said. Anyone with information should contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.