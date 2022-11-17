School bus driver arrested for alleged OUI on Route 3 in Pembroke

A school bus driver was charged with driving under the influence for allegedly driving erratically with 40 students on board on Route 3 in Pembroke Thursday evening, State Police said.

Bethann Sweeney, 53 of Hanover, was driving the bus northbound South of exit 27 when a person called 911 to report the bus was moving erratically at about 6 p.m., State Police said in an e-mail. The bus was stopped at the Friendly’s restaurant on Route 139.

The ages of the students, and what school they went to, was not known, State Police.