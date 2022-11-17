School bus driver arrested for alleged OUI on Route 3 in Pembroke

A school bus driver was charged with driving under the influence for allegedly driving erratically with 40 students on board on Route 3 in Pembroke Thursday evening, State Police said.
Bethann Sweeney, 53 of Hanover, was driving the bus northbound South of exit 27 when a person called 911 to report the bus was moving erratically at about 6 p.m., State Police said in an e-mail. The bus was stopped at the Friendly’s restaurant on Route 139.
The ages of the students, and what school they went to, was not known, State Police.
Sweeney was charged with operating under the influence of intoxicating substances, State Police said. It’s not known if she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
“Arrangements are being made to ensure the students arrive safely at home,” State Police said.
