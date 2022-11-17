fb-pixel Skip to main content

Tell us: Have you had trouble filling prescriptions for your sick child?

By Globe StaffUpdated November 17, 2022, 28 minutes ago
With cases of RSV and other common viruses on the rise, parents have been scrambling to fill their prescriptions.ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images

In late October, the FDA declared shortages of two common medicines that children take when they are sick: the antibiotic amoxicillin and a solution called albuterol that children breathe in through a nebulizer to ease asthma symptoms.

With cases of RSV and other common viruses on the rise, parents have been scrambling to fill their prescriptions. (While antibiotics do not work for viral infections, RSV, influenza, and common colds can trigger secondary bacterial infections such as pneumonia and ear infections for which antibiotics are effective). Has this happened to you? Please tell tell us about your experience.

