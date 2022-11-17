Tufts University announces Sunil Kumar as its next president

Kumar replaces Anthony Monaco next summer, who announced his retirement in February. Monaco is stepping down after 12 years as the school’s leader.

In announcing the move Thursday, the university said Kumar brings “a lifelong commitment to excellence in higher education and an exceptionally strong record as a leader, teacher, and colleague.”

Tufts University has named Sunil Kumar, the provost and senior vice president of academic affairs at Johns Hopkins University, as its next president.

In earlier roles, Kumar oversaw nine of Johns Hopkins’ schools and focused on increasing interdisciplinary research and education. He also valued diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts at Hopkins, Tufts said in a statement. Kumar holds a doctorate in electrical engineering and previously served as the dean of the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

“He will be an outstanding successor to President Monaco, who has strengthened Tufts in so many ways,” said Peter Dolan, chair of Tufts’ Board of Trustees and its presidential search committee.

The change in leadership at Tufts is part of a wave of turnover among Massachusetts college presidents. Harvard, Boston University, and MIT are among the schools to undergo leadership changes.

Members of the Tufts community expressed confidence in the selection of Kumar as the university’s 14th president.

“I was very impressed with Dr. Kumar’s leadership style,” Bree Aldridge, member of the search committee and associate professor of molecular biology and microbiology at Tufts University School of Medicine, said in the Tufts statement. “His work demonstrates his commitment to the execution of transformative ideas. I am so excited that he is joining our community and look forward to working with him in the coming years.”









Katie Mogg can be reached at katie.mogg@globe.com. Follow her on twitter @j0urnalistkatie