Two men arrested for armed robbery, breaking & entering, in downtown Boston

About 3:15 p.m., an officer saw a man identified as Campbell while on patrol near the intersection of Bowdoin and Derne streets in Beacon Hill, next to the State House, police said. The officer recognized Campbell as being wanted on multiple warrants, including one connected to a recent aggravated assault and armed robbery in Downtown Crossing that involved a knife, police said.

In the first incident, Timothy Campbell, 44, of Mattapan, was arrested on nearly a dozen warrants and faces new charges of assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest, Boston police said in a statement Wednesday.

Boston police arrested one man who was wanted in connection with a recent Downtown Crossing armed robbery and another charged with a breaking and entering in the area on warrants during separate incidents about three hours apart on Tuesday, officials said.

The officer approached Campbell, who allegedly ran, and the officer gave chase, eventually stopping Campbell near 47 Joy St., according to the statement. Campbell allegedly dropped his shoulder and ran into the officer, who was able to detain Campbell until more officers arrived, police said.

Campbell was wanted on 11 warrants issued by courts in Boston, Dedham, Quincy, and Lowell for charges including armed robbery, assault by means of a dangerous weapon, threatening to commit a crime, larceny, shoplifting, receiving stolen property, and being a common and notorious thief, according to police.

Campbell was arraigned Wednesday in the central division of Boston Municipal Court, where he pleaded not guilty to all charges, court records show. He was ordered held in lieu of $500 bail and told that if he is released, he must submit to electronic monitoring and stay away from all victims and witnesses in his case, records show. He is back in court Dec. 12.

His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

About three hours after Campbell’s arrest, officers apprehended Cesar Tercero, 34, of Revere, who was wanted on a felony warrant issued in Boston Municipal Court on charges of breaking and entering in the nighttime in connection to ongoing investigations of several recent incidents, police said.

Police patrolling near City Hall Plaza identified Tercero about 6:08 p.m. and took him into custody, finding that he had “a variety of loose prescription pills,” according to the statement. He was additionally charged with possession of Class E drugs, police said.

Tercero was arraigned Wednesday in the central division of Boston Municipal Court, where he pleaded not guilty to all charges, court records show. He was released on personal recognizance and is due back in court Dec. 12, records show.

His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.