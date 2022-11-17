In announcing 2024 bid for presidency, Trump echoes old falsehoods

Two minutes later, he ticked off at least four hyperbolic statements about his accomplishments as president. He pointed to drugs coming across the border at “the lowest level in many, many years.” (The total flow of drugs is unknowable.)

Trump uttered the first inaccurate claim about two minutes in: that his administration “built the greatest economy in the history of the world.” That was inaccurate even for recent American history. Annual average growth, even before the coronavirus pandemic decimated the economy, was lower under Trump than under Presidents Bill Clinton and Ronald Reagan.

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump announced his third bid for the presidency Tuesday night in a speech that was like many others that have come before it: packed full of falsehoods.

He claimed to have “finally attained the impossible dream of American energy independence.” (Before Trump took office, the country had been projected to become a net exporter of energy, and it still relies on some imports.)

He said that “no president had ever sought or received one dollar for our country from China,” which handed over “hundreds of billions of dollars” under his administration. (His tariffs on Chinese imports have so far raised $161 billion, with much of those tariffs passed onto consumers, and duties had been placed on Chinese imports before he took office.) And he repeated his perennial falsehood of delivering “the biggest” tax cuts in American history. (Several others were larger.)

Over the next hour, Trump repeated many familiar exaggerations about his own achievements, reiterated misleading attacks on political opponents and made dire assessments that were at odds with reality.

Here’s a fact-check of some of his remarks:

The Economy and Energy Policy

In Trump’s telling, he had made America “great and glorious” and President Biden “destroyed it.” Not content with accurately pointing out that inflation had soared in recent months to the highest point in decades and gas prices had broken records, Trump embellished even more.

He added: “I expect them to go higher, now that the strategic national reserves, which I filled up, have been virtually drained.”

Trump did not completely fill up the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, nor has Biden almost emptied it. Since the first oil was delivered to the stockpile in 1977, it stored the most oil under President Barack Obama, about 726 million barrels. Under Trump, the amount fluctuated between 634 million and 695 million barrels. Under Biden, it has fallen to about 445 million barrels in August, the month with the most recent figures.

“We will immediately tackle inflation and bring down to a level where it was: We were at zero,” Trump claimed.

The Consumer Price Index was at 1.2 percent in 2020, the last full year he was in office, and 1.4 percent in January 2021, his last month as president.

“We were $1.87 a gallon for gasoline. Now it is sitting at $5, $6, $7 and even $8,” Trump exaggerated. “The socialist disaster known as the Green New Deal, which is destroying our country, and the many crippling regulations that it has spawned will be immediately terminated so that our country can again breathe and grow.”

Nationally, the average price for gas was $2.39 a gallon in the last week of January 2021. Last week, it was $3.76. The Green New Deal is a proposal by some Democrats in Congress to tackle climate change, and has not been enacted into law.

Immigration and Border Security

Much as he did in his speech announcing his presidential bid seven years earlier, Trump devoted considerable time to discussing border security.

Several times, he falsely heralded the completion of his long-promised border wall. The Trump administration constructed 453 miles of border wall over four years, and a vast majority of the new barriers reinforced or replaced existing structures. Of that, about 47 miles were new primary barriers. The United States’ southwestern border with Mexico is over 1,900 miles.

“When the wall was finished, that’s how we set all these records,” he claimed.

Apprehensions of unauthorized border crossers had decreased in the 2020 fiscal year, Trump’s last full year in office, to about 400,000. That decline was not because of an incomplete physical wall, but in part because of his hard-line immigration policies and in part because migration and travel had dipped in light of the pandemic. Nor were those figures the lowest recorded. The 2016 and 2015 fiscal years yielded similar numbers: 400,000 and 331,000.

Those figures have increased sharply under Biden to more than 2.3 million in the 2022 fiscal year, breaking records. But an accurate comparison was not stark enough for Trump, who inflated the numbers even more.

“It’s 10 million people coming in, not 3 or 4 million people; they are pouring into our country. We have no idea who they are and where they come from. We have no idea what is happening to our country,” he said, offering no evidence.

Foreign Policy

Trump made several assessments about global conflicts and geopolitics that required further scrutiny.

The Islamic State extremist group, he said, “was decimated by me.” The group suffered territorial losses in 2019, but analysts and Trump’s own military officials warned that ISIS fighters remained an insurgent force in the country. Just last month, US Special Forces carried out major strikes against the group.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “never would have happened if I were your president,” he declared. “Just today, a missile was sent in probably by Russia to Poland, 50 miles into Poland.”

This statement, cautious by Trump’s standards, nonetheless contained an exaggeration. At the time of his remarks, Poland had said a missile most likely made by Russia had killed two citizens about 4 miles — not 50 — from its border with Ukraine, but Poland’s president said there was no conclusive evidence. By Wednesday, Poland and NATO had said the missile was more likely a Ukrainian air defense missile and characterized the explosion as an accident.

Trump also mocked the Biden administration’s and other world leaders’ focus on climate change: “They say the ocean will rise 1/8th of an inch over the next 200 to 300 years.”

Sea level along the US coastline is projected to rise by 10 to 12 inches in the next 30 years alone.