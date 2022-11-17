Prison staff who sexually assault inmates should face harsher sentences, DOJ says

A forceful Nov. 2 memo from Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco says she and BOP Director Colette Peters “embrace” recommendations from a working group of senior department officials. Monaco formed it because of her “grave concerns about instances of sexual misconduct involving employees.”

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department has ordered its Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to take “immediate actions” against the problem of federal employees who sexually abuse inmates.

The group’s expedited 32-page report, released with the memo, included more than 50 recommendations meant to “better protect” inmates, Monaco said, and “better hold accountable those who abuse positions of trust, including by enhancing prevention, reporting, investigations, prosecutions, and employee discipline.”Monaco’s language in the memo to a broad array of Justice officials, including all US attorneys, indicated a strong personal and professional drive “to eradicate sexual misconduct by staff in federal prisons.” Monaco instructed Peters to immediately implement the recommendations.

The report said prosecutors should seek more prison time, where appropriate, than federal guidelines suggest for employees convicted of sexual assault. Under the heading “Enhance Prosecutions of Sexual Misconduct Perpetrated by BOP Staff,” the working group said that when prosecutors charge sexual abuse, they should consider a variety of statues that “carry higher maximum penalties” and “provide an alternative means to obtain more just sentences.”

For abuse victims, the report urged sentence reductions, compassionate release, and special “U-visas” for noncitizens, “where warranted,” because of “the detrimental impact of sexual assault on victims.” U-visas are available to certain crime victims who suffered mental or physical abuse and were helpful to law enforcement.

Shane Fausey, president of the American Federation of Government Employees’ Council of Prison Locals, said in an e-mail that the working group’s recommendations were “somewhat created with good intentions, [but] lacking entirely of any input or perspective of the employees of the BOP.” His e-mail urged Justice officials to protect and support “the +99 percent of the honest and dedicated correctional professional [who] are subjected to the same type of horrid behavior and believe convening a similar workgroup is long overdue.”

A BOP Office of Internal Affairs report noted 651 allegations of sexual abuse against employees in fiscal 2020, with five sustained as of March 2021.

The BOP received “hundreds of complaints of sexual abuse perpetrated by its employees” in the past five years and 45 of those cases were prosecuted by the department, according to the working group, which said that “the recurrence of this egregious conduct across multiple facilities poses serious concerns.”

In response to the working group report, Monaco told Peters to immediately “issue a Bureau-wide message reiterating the gravity and insidiousness of sexual misconduct.” Monaco also said witness credibility determinations must be on a case-by-case basis, “without any prohibition against substantiating misconduct based on inmate testimony.”

The last point was the subject of a recent Federal Insider column about an inspector general’s finding that BOP policy “emboldens miscreant staff members” who believe they can “act without fear of disciplinary consequences.” Not fully utilizing inmate witnesses bolsters the “serious insider threat potential, including the risk of serious harm to inmates,” according to the inspector general. The warning about emboldening miscreants coincides with comments to the working group about “troubling allegations of a culture of permissiveness toward staff misconduct and retaliation against victims who report abuse.”

Among the groups consulted by the working group was the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). Tammie Gregg, deputy director of the ACLU’s National Prison Project, isn’t satisfied with the product. Because of the significant number of sexual assault reports by BOP staff, “we are troubled by the fact that the recommendations don’t go far enough,” she said. She urged Congress to establish “a strong independent oversight body that is outside of BOP” to review sexual abuse allegations.

But it’s better to prevent sexual abuse than deal with the allegations. ‘’That begins with changing the culture and environment in BOP facilities,’’ the working group wrote. Part of the culture is the “perception that wardens assigned to female facilities are less qualified than those assigned to male facilities.” Federal facilities for women are rated low- or medium-security, which results in wardens with lower rank and pay than wardens at higher-rated male facilities. Working group members called for equitable compensation for the leaders of male and female facilities.

The BOP said Peters has sent the report to all executive staff members and issued instructions regarding sexual misconduct allegations.

“While the majority of the BOP’s 35,000 law enforcement professionals demonstrate our agency’s core values, my message to those who do not is clear: I will fervently pursue accountability for those who, at any level of the agency, abuse their position of trust,” a statement from Peters said. “Sexual misconduct by staff will not be tolerated, and I look forward to collaborating with our federal partners to eradicate sexual misconduct in the BOP.”