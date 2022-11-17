How many times have you driven up to a roadside construction site, only to find the officer on police detail chatting with one of the construction workers? Civilian flaggers are long overdue (“Battle lines drawn in council’s quest for civilian flaggers,” Editorial, Nov. 16). Flagging would be an excellent entry-level job into the construction industry. And I think we would all be safer if the person directing traffic were really doing his or her primary job — and our police officers concentrated on theirs.

Rob Vecchi