Re “Tinsel vs. turkeys. Too early for holiday decor?” (Page A1, Nov. 14): Yes! Way too early for Christmas decorations! It’s an obvious attempt to start the gouging as soon as possible. The Christmas holiday is simply the biggest commercial frenzy of the entire year, and early decorations signal it’s time to start spending. No religiosity there — just tinsel and cash. And now we have to start ignoring it earlier.

Liz Casey