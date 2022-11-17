Short of overhauling Mass Save, consider its challenges and gains

Mass Save is one of the most effective and highest-ranking energy efficiency programs in the country. It is currently overseen by two key state organizations: the Energy Efficiency Advisory Council, a representative, stakeholder group chaired by the commissioner of the Department of Energy Resources; and the Department of Public Utilities, which has been mandated by recent legislation to consider climate impacts when approving energy efficiency plans.

Re “Officials targeting Mass Save overhaul: Seek shift in oversight from utilities as goals for emissions expand” (Page A1, Nov. 7): While we are appreciative of the excellent work of state Senators Michael Barrett and Cindy Creem over the years, we are concerned about any proposal to significantly change the oversight of the Mass Save program.

The Globe article notes that “a Mass Save rebate offer for climate-friendly construction in Wellesley came with a demand that gas lines be installed.” However, the issue there was not the Mass Save program itself but rather that Wellesley, because it is served by a municipal utility, does not contribute to the Mass Save electricity programs.

Neither the Wellesley proposal nor a determination that more should be done to address climate through Mass Save justify a radical change in the oversight of the state’s energy efficiency program. It is true that we need to do more on climate, but electric and gas ratepayers are now funding what may be the largest per capita funding effort of its kind in the country, which is now more than $1 billion per year. We need to identify additional sources of funding, such as federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act and the Inflation Reduction Act, that will assist ratepayers, not ask more of them.

Steve Cowell

Director

Paul Gromer

Board chair

Northeast Energy Efficiency Council

Boston

The council is an association of energy efficiency companies: manufacturers, installers, engineers, distributors, designers, and retailers.





Everyone backs going green until it costs them money

It’s too easy to criticize National Grid for following the rules. The Mass Save program is funded by ratepayers, and the town of Wellesley would not otherwise qualify for the rebate for equipment since customers of municipal utilities do not pay into Mass Save. That is a problem that needs a legislative solution.

National Grid is a business, and the last I looked, making a profit is not illegal. That the company provided the rebate anyway, to a community well able to afford climate-friendly construction without the subsidy, seems to be the real injustice. Everyone supports “going green” until it costs them money.

In my property management work, I have used Mass Save many times. The program has allowed me to make investments in efficiency and comfort that the properties I have been involved with could not otherwise have afforded. The program relies on the principle that a few cents collected on every unit of energy used leads to a big pool to help us all.

Since the program does work well, the fix that Mass Save needs, more than taking control out of utility hands, is to tie its funding to all energy sources throughout the Commonwealth. Further, municipal utilities should not have some magical exemption.

Residents of one of the wealthiest communities in Massachusetts got a gift at the expense of ratepayers elsewhere who had paid into the state’s energy efficiency program.

I think the Mass Save story has been portrayed unfairly.

Dave Pill

Pittsfield