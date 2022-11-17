Thinking big about Boston’s transit future

The T’s decision to move ahead with procuring the so-called Type 10 Supercars, which are 40 feet longer and can carry twice as many riders as today’s Green Line cars, represents the kind of big and bold thinking that is needed to make the T an engine of economic growth, prosperity, and equitable access for everyone across the region. It can also help reach the region’s climate goals and address congestion. Initiatives such as this that add overall capacity to the state’s transportation system are the right approach for Boston’s transit future.

While Greater Boston has endured a series of disruptive shutdowns on the MBTA Orange and Green lines for long-overdue repairs — some may have missed one of the biggest and best T stories in years: the planned delivery of a transformational new generation of Green Line vehicles in 2026 that will drastically increase capacity on the T’s most traveled line.

From planning to full implementation, this project will take a decade, which underscores how future generations of public transit riders are depending on the big thinking we do today to make the system safe and convenient.

If you’ve ever seen rush-hour crowds at the Longwood stop on the Green Line D Branch or at Brigham Circle on the E Branch, you know how dearly we need new, bigger cars to serve the thousands of workers, students, and visitors who come in and out of the Longwood Medical and Academic Area. The area employs 68,000 workers — one of every 10 people who work in Boston work in Longwood — educates 27,000 students, and serves 2.8 million patients per year.

As we learned from the Federal Transit Administration this summer, this big and bold thinking must be met with equal priority for the nuts-and-bolts safety measures. “Safety” vs. “expansion” is a false choice. The T can do both. It needs to do both.

One of the painful realities of Greater Boston is that it has a hub-and-spoke transit system built to move people in and out of downtown. But there are multiple “downtowns” — Longwood, Kendall Square, the Seaport, and the Allston area — that create and sustain tens of thousands of jobs, all of which are struggling with insufficient transit capacity and have millions of square feet of development in the pipeline.

Today’s Green Line reaches the outskirts of the Longwood Medical Area, not its core. The Red Line can’t keep up with transit demand in and around Kendall Square nor can the Silver Line adequately serve the Seaport. As documented in our recent white paper, the Longwood Collective and its member hospitals, universities, and cultural organizations have done an excellent job leveraging what transit access we do have around the area to reduce travel by single-occupancy vehicles. But the reality is that we’re rapidly approaching the limits of what we can currently do to drive “mode shift” — encouraging people to forgo their personal vehicles and instead choose transit, carpooling, biking, and walking.

With the most constrained roadway access of any major Boston employment center, and T rapid transit and commuter rail reaching only the periphery of the LMA, we’ve deployed last-mile shuttle buses to help make the T as appealing an option as possible. It’s clear what’s needed is an investment in the future of Greater Boston’s transit technology and physical infrastructure

T officials must think big on delivering transit to Longwood, Kendall Square, the Seaport, Allston, and all of Greater Boston. What the exact right solutions are remain to be seen, but we see the right level of big thinking involving solutions that add overall capacity and exist on the scale of a Blue Line-Red Line connection under Cambridge Street, creating a Riverside-to-Wonderland transit line connecting the Blue Line with the Green Line D Branch at Fenway or turning the Silver Line into a true rail transit line connecting to the Red, Orange, and Green lines.

The region can and must have a safe, reliable MBTA. It also needs to have expansions that serve Greater Boston’s enormous, unmet transportation needs — today and for the rest of this century. Massachusetts’ economic prosperity, long-term competitiveness, and the everyday mobility needs of current and future generations of people depend on it.

David Sweeney is president and CEO of the Longwood Collective.