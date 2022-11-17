Bruins improve franchise record to 10-0-0 at home to start season

The win also improved the Bruins’ league best overall mark to 15-2-0.

Tomas Nosek, Jake DeBrusk, and David Krejci (2) scored for the Bruins, and Linus Ullmark, the NHL’s top goalie in the first quarter, turned back 22 shots to improve to 12-1-0.

The Black-and-Gold tide rolled along Thursday night at the Garden, the Bruins tagging a 4-1 loss on the Flyers and improving their season-opening mark on Causeway Street to a franchise-record 10-0-0.

Back at work at the Garden on Saturday night vs. the Blackhawks, the Bruins will have a chance to equal the league record of 11 straight season-opening wins on home ice. The mark is held by the 1963-64 Black Hawks and last season’s Panthers.

Advertisement

Nosek’s goal, at 11:25 of the second, again put the Bruins out in front for good. In their 10 games on home ice, they have accumulated a commanding advantage in lead time that now stands at 345:67 vs. a paltry 15:12 for their opponents. This is not a typo, and contrary to rumors knocking around the old West End, the ice is not tilted.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

In their 10 games at home this season, the Bruins have outscored opponents, 40-17.

Nick Foligno, who also assisted on Nosek’s goal, picked up his 300th career helper on Krejci’s power-play goal that made it 4-1 at 16:21 of the third period.

In their last half-dozen games on home ice, the Bruins have allowed only seven goals.

Nosek’s goal, only his second of the season, was the only strike in the first two frames, despite the Bruins rolling up a 22-12 shot advantage.

Carter Hart, enjoying a strong resurgence this season, was scrambling to get back in his crease as Nosek unloaded a short forehander off a Foligno feed from behind the net.

It was Foligno’s charge on the right side that pulled Hart out of the net, and Foligno responded by maintaining puck possession, wheeling behind the goal line, and then dishing out from the opposite side when Hart was still in scrambling mode.

Advertisement

Nosek, with only 37 career goals, finally put one in the net this past Sunday, after not having scored since January. The big, soft-spoken Czech does a lot of good things out there in the No. 4 center spot, but scoring typically is not one of them.

The go-ahead goal marked the 11th time in their 17 games this season that the Bruins opened the scoring. The only repeat first scorers have been David Pastrnak and DeBrusk, each with a pair.

The Bruins were slow to get their shooting game going and it was the Flyers, despite their low shot total, who had the far better scoring chances early in the first period.

By the 11-minute mark in the first, the Flyers had seven shots, and if not for an alert, airtight Linus Ullmark, the Broad Streeters might have had a 2-0 or 3-0 lead. But after Travis Konecny was turned back on two doorstep chances near the 10:45 mark, the Flyers landed but five shots on net for nearly the next 30 minutes.

Anton Stralman, inserted on the backline for Jakub Zboril (coach’s decision), looked very comfortable in a No. 3 pairing with Brandon Carlo. It meant Stralman played on his off (left) side, but he handled it effortlessly and actually squeezed off the club’s first shot, rushing up right wing for a decent chance from the circle at the 1:30 mark.

Advertisement

Coach Jim Montgomery made a slight change on his power-play units, reinstalling Charlie McAvoy at the lone point man on the No. 1 unit (with forwards Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, DeBrusk, and Pastrnak).

With McAvoy recovering from shoulder surgery through October and into this month, Hampus Lindholm had manned the point. With McAvoy back on the job, Lindholm had the point on the No. 2 unit (with forwards Krejci, Taylor Hall, Pavel Zacha, and Foligno).

Foligno’s assist on Krejci’s second goal improved his line this season to 3-6–9. Last season, his first with the Black and Gold, he posted a meager 2-11–13 in 64 games.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.