BU men’s hockey is off to just the kind of strong start that was planned

But a deeper look at the schedule reveals just what the Terriers have been able to do, with their four series coming against teams ranked in the top 20, including a split at No. 3 Michigan.

The same could be said of the fact that the Terriers opened the season by splitting their first three series before sweeping UMass last weekend.

At first glance, a 6-3 record for the Boston University men’s hockey team might seem ordinary. A nice start to the season, for sure, but nothing remarkable.

“That was a point of emphasis coming into the year, was to get off to a strong start, just take it game by game,” said assistant captain Jay O’Brien. “We’ve had a tough schedule. I’m really proud of this group for the way we’ve handled ourselves.”

BU’s 5-2 win over UConn Oct. 22 is still the only loss the No. 7 Huskies have through 13 games. The strong schedule has BU neck and neck with Denver atop the Pairwise rankings, the system used to select teams for the NCAA tournament.

And while it is too early to talk about the postseason, a bad start can be tough to overcome. That was the lesson the Terriers learned last season when they started 4-9-2 before going on a 14-1-1 run. In the end, they narrowly missed a trip to the tournament.

“That was something we talked about, even back in May when I got the job, that we have to be ready to start on time, in games, and start the season on time,” said coach Jay Pandolfo. “That’s what hurt us last year.

“We didn’t have a great start. If we had even a decent start, we probably would’ve made the tournament last year, and we didn’t, so it’s something our guys are focused on. I think we’ve been fairly healthy, so that’s helped as well.”

With last year’s struggles as a reminder, the players bought in. O’Brien, a senior forward from Hingham who played at Thayer Academy, scored his first goal of the season in Saturday’s win over UMass, a game in which the Terriers had eight seniors take the ice.

“We have a really committed group,” said O’Brien. “We have a lot of older guys, guys that want to win, and we’re just trying to do our part and show the younger guys every night matters, especially at the beginning of the year. You want to get off to a good start and not put ourselves in a hole like we did last year. We’ve been doing a great job of that.”

Another point of emphasis for Pandolfo has been accountability, something the players have embraced. O’Brien offered one example from a 4-3 overtime loss Oct. 21, when he did not follow through on a backcheck, leaving a UConn forward alone in front of the net to bury a pass for an easy score. At the team’s video session the next morning, O’Brien’s miscue was front and center.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a captain, a senior, junior, or freshman, you’ve got to play the right way, and if you’re not playing the right way, you’re going to hear it,” said O’Brien. “I think that’s the way it should be. That’s what makes a team successful, is accountability. Obviously Pando does a great job of that.”

It can be a fine line for a coach to walk. Taking it easy on individuals can result in sloppy play and costly mistakes, but riding them too hard could result in alienation and a player entering the transfer portal. But Pandolfo has been able to navigate that path.

“I think you have to balance it a little bit,” said Pandolfo, whose squad will face Northeastern in a home-and-home series this weekend. “I think I’m fortunate to have the leadership group that I have where they take it upon themselves to hold the group accountable, so that does help me out.

“I think I try to obviously send a message at certain times, but I think they send them the same one, so that certainly makes it a lot easier for a head coach to have that buy-in from your leadership group. So far it’s been working well, so hopefully it stays that way.”

BC bounces back

Boston College concluded a stretch of three games in five days with a 3-2 win over UMass Lowell. Freshman Oskar Jellvik, a fifth-round pick of the Bruins in 2021, scored his first collegiate goal for the game-winner.

It was a nice bounce-back for the Eagles, who opened the span with a shootout loss at Northeastern on Friday despite leading, 4-1, with less than 10 minutes to play. BC responded with a 3-2 win at home against the Huskies Saturday before hosting Lowell Tuesday.

“In the short term, that hurt a lot, but I think the guys learned from it, used it, and got a little more resolve,” said coach Greg Brown. “To come back with two wins after that is gratifying, but also it’s important that they keep their confidence and know that we can be successful in the third period.”

For the Lowell game, the Eagles were without forward Trevor Kuntar and defenseman Cade Alami, who served one-game suspensions for their roles in a fracas at the end of Saturday’s game. NU forward Aidan McDonough and senior Jayden Struble also received one-game suspensions, and will miss Friday’s game at BU.





