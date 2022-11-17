Commanders sued by District of Columbia, this time for cheating fans out of ticket money

The Washington Commanders have been sued again by the District of Columbia, this time accused of scheming to cheat fans out of ticket money.

D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine on Thursday announced the filing of a lawsuit in civil court against the NFL team for its actions in taking season ticket-holder money and keeping it for its own purposes.

It’s the second civil suit by Racine’s office in eight days, after last week filing a complaint in D.C. Superior Court that the Commanders, owner Dan Snyder, commissioner Roger Goodell, and the league colluded to deceive fans about an investigation into the team’s workplace culture.