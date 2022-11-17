Commanders sued by District of Columbia, this time for cheating fans out of ticket money

The Washington Commanders have been sued again by the District of Columbia, this time accused of scheming to cheat fans out of ticket money.
D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine on Thursday announced the filing of a lawsuit in civil court against the NFL team for its actions in taking season ticket-holder money and keeping it for its own purposes.
It’s the second civil suit by Racine’s office in eight days, after last week filing a complaint in D.C. Superior Court that the Commanders, owner Dan Snyder, commissioner Roger Goodell, and the league colluded to deceive fans about an investigation into the team’s workplace culture.
Racine in a statement said the club's ticket policy in question “is yet another example of egregious mismanagement and illegal conduct by Commanders executives who seem determined to lie, cheat and steal from District residents in as many ways as possible.”
In the latest complaint, the District says the Commanders as of March still held nearly $200,000 in unreturned security deposits paid by season ticket-holders who qualify as D.C. consumers under the Consumer Protection Procedures Act.
The complaint alleges the team “deceptively” held onto deposits beyond the 30 days spelled out in ticket-holder contracts — sometimes for more than a decade — and said it capitalized on consumers forgetting about the money or imposed extra, burdensome conditions to get it back.
In a statement responding to the suit, a Commanders spokesperson said the team has not accepted security deposits for more than a decade for suites and more than 20 years for premium tickets and began returning money to season-ticket holders in 2014.