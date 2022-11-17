Defenseman Anton Stralman returns to Bruins’ lineup for game against Flyers

The move made sense, because Stralman, 36, has to keep his game tuned if he is to be of legitimate help to Jim Montgomery’s roster over what is the 82-game season. However, that’s little solace for Zboril, who has but 66 games on his NHL résumé, in part because he missed most of last season with a knee injury and subsequent surgery.

The 25-year-old Czech defenseman, hoping this would be the season he finally cracked the Bruins lineup full time, moved to the sidelines in order for veteran Anton Stralman to get in only his fifth game of the season, and first since Nov. 3.

Jakub Zboril , riding high Saturday night in Buffalo upon scoring his first NHL goal some 7½ years after he was drafted, wasn’t even riding the bench on Thursday night against the Flyers.

Zboril’s first goal broke a 1-1 deadlock and proved to be the winner in the 3-1 triumph over the Sabres. He then clocked 12:09 in the next night’s 5-2 win over the Canucks at the Garden. Whatever mojo he felt he might have going came to a pause Thursday morning when Montgomery announced that the Stralman-for-Zboril swap would be his lone roster change for the visit by the Flyers.

Meanwhile, Stralman paired with Brandon Carlo on the No. 3 defense unit, providing the lanky Carlo with perhaps the smoothest-skating partner he has had in his six-plus seasons with the Bruins.

Stralman suited up for his 935th NHL game. He was hired by the Bruins, making the roster via a training camp PTO, because general manager Don Sweeney wanted a stable right shot veteran as a depth contributor.

Stralman is old by NHL standards, as are fellow 30-somethings Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, and now even Brad Marchand, but his experience could prove invaluable if the Bruins work deep into a playoff run. Years ago, Stralman logged 81 playoff games over one four-year stretch (2012-15) with the Rangers and Lightning.

So while Zboril would be justifiably disappointed, it would be pointless to keep Stralman stored in the barn and expect him to stay playoff-fit. Originally a Maple Leafs draft pick, he had not suited up since the Nov. 3 win over the Rangers at Madison Square Garden, and remained out of the lineup even though Derek Forbort broke a finger that night in Manhattan.

Following the morning workout in Brighton, Stralman summarized the last two months as “a crazy start.” It took the better part of two weeks for the usual bureaucratic issues to clear with his work visa, once he finally secured his one-year contact off his strong tryout.

Once able to play, he’s had to wait, and wait, and wait.

“I’ve been able to play catch-up a little bit, work on my game, sort of behind the scenes,” he said. “And just be ready when that call came, and tonight’s the night. It’s good we had a couple of days [Tuesday and Wednesday] to practice and I feel like I am in a good spot mentally and physically.

“It’s a team sport and I am here to win. And the team’s winning, so that makes me happy.”

Ullmark in net

Even though Jeremy Swayman was good to go, his injured knee back in shape, Montgomery opted to go with the hot-handed Linus Ullmark in net against the Flyers.

Ullmark, who entered the night with a 11-1-0 mark, already was approaching nearly half the wins he posted last season in his 26-10-2, Black and Gold debut. In 13 appearances prior to facing the Flyers, he also recorded a 1.96 goals-against mark and .936 save percentage. He was the league leader in all three categories.

The Bruins entered the night a franchise-best 9-0-0 on home ice from the start of the season. Ullmark entered with a 7-0-0 mark on Causeway Street, yielding only 12 goals, turning back 207 of 219 shots for a .945 save percentage.

The Blackhawks come to town Saturday night. If Swayman gets the start, it will be his first work since Nov. 1 at Pittsburgh, the night he wrenched his left knee in a brief (14:06) relief appearance of Ullmark. Swayman had stopped all four shots he faced before the injury, and Ullmark, who earlier gave up five goals, bricked up the net from there for what became a 6-5 win.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.