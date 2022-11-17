Fenway Sports Group’s Sam Kennedy says interest is high in possible sale of Liverpool FC

Kennedy, an FSG partner who is also CEO of the Red Sox and Fenway Sports Management, said the interest has come on two fronts: buying the club outright and buying in as minority partners.

“There has been a lot of interest from numerous potential partners considering investment into the club,” said Sam Kennedy on Wednesday in the first public comments from a Fenway Sports Group insider since it was revealed earlier this month that FSG is exploring a sale .

Kennedy indicated the outcome could be a stakeholder blend not previously mentioned, one where an interested party buys into Liverpool as a minority shareholder and over an extended period of time buys enough shares to gain majority control and become the new owner.

Kennedy described the exploration process, in which the club has engaged the services of both Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs to help with details of any possible transaction, as being in its “early days.” Kennedy declined to name any suitors.

FSG president Mike Gordon is managing the transaction, a new role for him as he steps back from more direct oversight of the club’s on- and off-field operations.

“It is early days in terms of exploring possibilities for possible investment into Liverpool,” Kennedy said in the lobby of the midtown skyscraper where Major League Baseball is headquartered and Kennedy, along with FSG principal owner John Henry (who owns the Globe) and FSG chairman Tom Werner, are attending owners meetings.

“Mike Gordon has done an extraordinary job of leading the club for the past decade-plus. He will be taking a step back from that role and Billy Hogan will be taking on more and more. Billy’s someone we’re particularly proud of in the Red Sox front office, he grew up in our organization.”

FSG purchased Liverpool for $493 million in 2010. Last fall, Forbes estimated the franchise was worth $4.45 billion, making it the 22nd most valuable sports franchise in the world, higher than the Red Sox at No. 30 ($3.9 billion).

For the past couple of years, FSG has been open about its growth strategy. It has ventured into real estate in the form of a new concert venue behind Fenway Park and also a residential-commercial project surrounding the ballpark that will transform the neighborhood.

A year ago, FSG purchased the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins and it has been open about its desire to land an expansion NBA franchise.

FSG is also interested in buying an NFL franchise one day, but that’s impossible right now and in the near future given NFL restrictions on private equity within ownership groups.

How does FSG square selling off its most valuable property while remaining in growth mode?

“Great companies grow by adding value to their business,” said Kennedy. “One way to increase that value from time to time is to sell assets or add investors. Does that mean FSG is going to sell Liverpool? I do not know. It’s John Henry’s, Tom Werner’s and Mike Gordon’s job to responsibly run Fenway Sports Group and they felt this was an ideal time to explore possible opportunities for investment into the club.”

Kennedy said that the potential sale of Liverpool is unrelated to the club’s interest in owning an NBA franchise. He also said, “there’s nothing new on that front.”

“We have, over the years, expressed interest in making investments in other sports, including the NBA,” said Kennedy. “We have a ton of respect for the [NBA] commissioner [Adam Silver] and we have engaged with NBA owners over the years. Nothing is imminent. As it relates to expansion, the league has not determined what it’s going to do on that front.”

Before Kennedy’s comments, the closest FSG has come to discussing a potential sale, which was first reported by The Athletic, was a statement the group released at the time of the news.

“There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumors of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group’s ownership in Liverpool,” the statement read.

“FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club.

“FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch.”

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB.