Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda star in first trailer for Tom Brady movie ‘80 for Brady’

The first trailer for Tom Brady’s new movie “80 For Brady” hit the internet Thursday morning, and the former Patriots quarterback has some seriously super senior fans vying for his attention in the form of Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field.

Inspired by a true story, Paramount’s upcoming comedy “80 for Brady” tells the story of four lifelong Brady fans (Tomlin, Fonda, Moreno, Field) who road-trip to Super Bowl LI in the hopes of watching him take down the Atlanta Falcons.

In the trailer, the quartet flies down to Houston to fulfill their dreams, only to find out that tickets to the Super Bowl are (surprise!) extremely expensive. That doesn’t faze the group, however, as they try everything from winning tickets in a hot wing-eating contest hosted by Guy Fieri to posing as halftime show dancers for “Pose” star Billy Porter in order to get in.