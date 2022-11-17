fb-pixel Skip to main content
Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda star in first trailer for Tom Brady movie ‘80 for Brady’

By Kevin SlaneUpdated November 17, 2022, 14 minutes ago
Brady is headed for the big screen.Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

The first trailer for Tom Brady’s new movie “80 For Brady” hit the internet Thursday morning, and the former Patriots quarterback has some seriously super senior fans vying for his attention in the form of Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field.

Inspired by a true story, Paramount’s upcoming comedy “80 for Brady” tells the story of four lifelong Brady fans (Tomlin, Fonda, Moreno, Field) who road-trip to Super Bowl LI in the hopes of watching him take down the Atlanta Falcons.

In the trailer, the quartet flies down to Houston to fulfill their dreams, only to find out that tickets to the Super Bowl are (surprise!) extremely expensive. That doesn’t faze the group, however, as they try everything from winning tickets in a hot wing-eating contest hosted by Guy Fieri to posing as halftime show dancers for “Pose” star Billy Porter in order to get in.

Brady, who plays himself in “80 for Brady” and executive produced the film through his company 199 Productions, shared the trailer on his Instagram Thursday morning.

“It has been so cool to see this film come together,” Brady wrote. “To everyone who has helped us get here, THANK YOU. This is an incredible story, led by four amazing women, and we’re so excited to share our trailer. 45 in football years is only like 6.5 in dog years. I’m just getting started!”

Along with Fieri and Porter, a trio of former Patriots — Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, and Danny Amendola — will be joining Brady in cameo roles.

