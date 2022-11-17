MIAA football semifinals: Here are Nate Weitzer’s selections and games to watch

There is a doubleheader at Lowell’s Cawley Stadium Friday with Amesbury and West Boylston meeting in the D7 semis at 5 p.m. before St. John’s Prep and Central Catholic tangle in the D1 semis at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, there are doubleheaders at Weston High (Dover-Sherborn vs. Shawsheen, 12 p.m. and Stoneham vs. Cardinal Spellman, 2:30 p.m.) and Bridgewater-Raynham (Duxbury vs. Holliston, 2 p.m. and Milford vs. Catholic Memorial, 4:30 p.m.).

The state semifinals will be played at various neutral sites (typically high school stadiums) secured by the MIAA based on geography, capacity, and availability.

The high school football season is racing toward a furious finish with state semifinals slated for this weekend, followed shortly by Thanksgiving rivalry games, before Gillette Stadium plays host to eight Super Bowl games Dec. 2-3.

Advertisement

The matchups

Central Catholic vs. St. John’s Prep (at Cawley Stadium, Lowell) — Last year, St. John’s Prep crushed Central during the regular season only to fall in the semifinals at Cawley. With Joenel Aguero leading the way, the Eagles should flip that script. Pick: ST. JOHN’S PREP.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

King Philip vs. Bishop Feehan (at Mansfield High) — Nick Yanchuk and the Shamrocks rushing attack have been on fire during postseason routs of two previously undefeated teams in the D2 bracket. King Philip will have a good game plan in place to try and stop that trend. Pick: BISHOP FEEHAN.

Rockland vs. St. Mary’s (at Walpole High) — The defending D6 state champs look to return to Gillette Stadium to defend their title, but David Brown Jr. and St. Mary’s are present a very formidable challenge. Pick: ROCKLAND.

North Attleborough vs. Wakefield (at Milford High) — This neutral site has been criticized as an unfair advantage for the Rocketeers since they played at Milford for their Hockomock League matchup in October. Wakefield (10-0) has overcome long odds all season to remain undefeated. Pick: NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH.

Advertisement

North Reading vs. Bishop Fenwick (at Manning Bowl, Lynn) — Last November, Fenwick fell to eventual D5 state champion Swampscott on this field. North Reading came up short in the Super Bowl against Swampscott, so both teams are looking to get over the hump. Pick: NORTH READING.

Milton vs. Hanover (at Weymouth High) — Coming off a dramatic win over defending D3 state champion Marblehead, Milton is looking ready to punch a ticket to Gillette. Chris Landolfi’s Hanover team won’t go down easily though. Pick: MILTON.

Springfield Central vs. Methuen (at Shrewsbury High) — The Eason brothers have lifted Methuen to new heights and they won’t be scared of anyone, but the defending D1 state champs are loaded with a virtually unstoppable offense led by William “Pop” Watson. Pick: SPRINGFIELD CENTRAL.

Cohasset vs. St. Bernard’s (at Burlington High) — Will Baker and Cohasset are looking to repeat as D7 state champions, but St. Bernard’s has a rushing attack that can stress defenses and dominate possession. Pick: COHASSET.

Milford vs. Catholic Memorial (at Bridgewater-Raynham) — The top-seeded Scarlet Hawks are still the underdogs in a matchup with defending D2 state champion Catholic Memorial, which carries a state-best 26-game win streak into this matchup. Pick: CATHOLIC MEMORIAL.

Duxbury vs. Holliston (at Bridgewater-Raynham) — Duxbury hasn’t missed a beat since losing 14-13 decision to Scituate in the D4 Super Bowl last year. Matt Festa and the Dragons offense are firing on all cylinders. Pick: DUXBURY.

Advertisement

Shawsheen vs. Dover-Sherborn (at Weston High) — Something has to give in a matchup between 10-0 teams to determine one of the D5 Super Bowl finalists. Al Costabile’s Rams might have the edge when it comes to experience in close games. Pick: SHAWSHEEN.