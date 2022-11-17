Ndamukong Suh joining Philadelphia Eagles on 1-year deal

Three-time All-Pro defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is joining the Philadelphia Eagles, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The Eagles and Suh agreed on a one-year contract on Thursday, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the signing. Nuh bolsters a defensive line that also added veteran Linval Joseph this week.

Suh posted an emoji of an eagle on Twitter.