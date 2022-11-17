No. 2 Gonzaga belted by No. 11 Texas in men’s basketball

AUSTIN, Texas — Tyrese Hunter scored 26 points and a led a 3-point shooting barrage for No. 11 Texas that carried the Longhorns to a 93-74 win over No. 2 Gonzaga on Wednesday night.

Hunter, last season's Big 12 freshman of the year at Iowa State, was 9-of-14 shooting and made five of Texas' 13 3-pointers. He made three from long range in the opening minutes of the second half as the Longhorns seized control.

Texas (3-0) shut down Gonzaga All-American forward Drew Timme (18 points) for long stretches and rendered him mostly ineffective when the game was still close. Two of his first four shots were airballs against switching double-team defenses.