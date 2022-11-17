No. 2 Gonzaga belted by No. 11 Texas in men’s basketball

AUSTIN, Texas — Tyrese Hunter scored 26 points and a led a 3-point shooting barrage for No. 11 Texas that carried the Longhorns to a 93-74 win over No. 2 Gonzaga on Wednesday night.
Hunter, last season's Big 12 freshman of the year at Iowa State, was 9-of-14 shooting and made five of Texas' 13 3-pointers. He made three from long range in the opening minutes of the second half as the Longhorns seized control.
Texas (3-0) shut down Gonzaga All-American forward Drew Timme (18 points) for long stretches and rendered him mostly ineffective when the game was still close. Two of his first four shots were airballs against switching double-team defenses.
Marcus Carr added 16 points for Texas. Timme led Gonzaga (2-1) with 18 points.
Texas held Gonzaga to a single basket over the final five minutes of the first half and stretched a tight game into a 10-point halftime lead behind a rare scoring burst from defensive specialist Brock Cunningham. He made a 3-pointer and a reverse layup before tipping away a pass to Timme for his own layup that made it 47-37.
Texas broke it open with the flurry of 3-pointers to start the second half. Hunter struck first, then Dylan Disu was left wide open for another. Hunter then made two more before converting a three-point play on a steal and layup that pushed the Texas lead to 20.