fb-pixel Skip to main content
NCAA men's basketball | UMass 66, Colorado 63

Noah Fernandes (22 points) leads UMass men’s basketball to win over Colorado in Myrtle Beach Invitational

By Associated PressUpdated November 17, 2022, 44 minutes ago
Thursday's win over Colorado represented the biggest of the season for new UMass men’s basketball new coach Frank Martin.Chris Tucci/Massachusetts Athletics

CONWAY, S.C. — Noah Fernandes scored 22 points, freshman RJ Luis added 18 points and the UMass men’s basketball team beat Colorado, 66-63, on Thursday in the opening round of the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

Colorado's full-court pressure forced a turnover with 1:07 remaining, the 18th of the game for UMass, and Tristan da Silva made a baseline jumper at the other end to get within 65-63. Da Silva missed a 3-pointer on Colorado’s next possession and Fernandes grabbed the rebound with 9.6 remaining before making 1 of 2 for a three-point lead.

After a timeout with 6.5 seconds left, KJ Simpson was off on a 3-pointer but Colorado got the long rebound and passed it out to Simpson, who missed another as time expired.

Advertisement

It was a big win for UMass and its new coach Frank Martin as Colorado (2-2) was coming off a 78-66 upset of then-No. 11 Tennessee on Sunday.

Isaac Kante added 10 points for UMass (2-1).

Luis made a steal and a fast-break dunk to extend UMass’ lead to 57-47. The basket came during the Minutemen’s 11-0 run as Colorado missed nine straight shots.

Da Silva finished with 17 points for Colorado. Simpson had 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

_

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video