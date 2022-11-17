Paul Goldschmidt wins first MVP after stellar season with Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt was announced as the National League MVP for the first time in his career on Thursday, claiming 22 of 30 first-place votes to comfortably beat San Diego’s Manny Machado and Goldschmidt’s St. Louis teammate, Nolan Arenado.

The first baseman earned 380 points, with the eight writers not to vote him first putting him second. Manny Machado got seven first-place votes and 291 points. Arenado received the other first, earning 232 points to take third ahead of the other two players named on all 30 ballots — Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman (220) and Mookie Betts (154).

Two writers from each National League city voted a top 10 for the award before the start of the postseason. First-place votes receive 14 points, with nine for second down to one for 10th.