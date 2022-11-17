Senegal star Sadio Mané is out of World Cup

“The FC Bayern forward will therefore no longer be available to play for Senegal at the World Cup and will begin his rehab in Munich in the next few days,” Bayern said.

Bayern said the 30-year-old Mané had an operation in Innsbruck, Austria, late Thursday to reattach a tendon to the head of his right fibula bone, treating an injury he sustained playing for Bayern in a German league game against Werder Bremen on Nov. 8.

Senegal star Sadio Mané has been ruled out of the men’s soccer World Cup after undergoing surgery for his leg injury, Bayern Munich and the Senegalese soccer federation said Thursday.

Senegal team doctor Manuel Afonso earlier announced the end of Mané's lingering hopes of playing at least some part in the World Cup.

“Unfortunately, today’s MRI shows us that the progress was not as favorable as we had hoped,” Afonso said. “The result is unfortunately us withdrawing Sadio from the World Cup.”

Canadian men prevail

The Canadian men’s national team won its final FIFA World Cup tuneup, 2-1, against Japan without standouts Alphonso Davies and Stephen Eustáquio. A Lucas Cavallini penalty kick in extra time that barely crossed the line provided Canada with the win in Dubai City, United Arab Emirates. Canadian coach John Herdman was hopeful both Eustáquio and Davies would be ready for Canada’s World Cup opener against Belgium in Qatar on Wednesday … Ansu Fati made the most of his chance back with Spain’s national men’s team, scoring a goal and showing he is in great form in La Roja’s 3-1 win over Jordan in a Dubai City warm-up …Portugal, without Cristiano Ronaldo, saw Bruno Fernandes shine in a 4-0 win over Nigeria in its final match before the World Cup.

Women break through

The World Cup will sound different this year.

Jacqui Oatley will become the first woman play-by-play commentator for US World Cup telecasts, heading one of Fox’s five broadcast teams for the tournament.

Pien Meulensteen, Vicki Sparks and Robyn Cowen are among the broadcasters for matches on BBC in Britain.

Macron may visit

French President Emmanuel Macron said that “sports should not be politicized,” days after it was announced — to criticism — that he would attend the World Cup in Qatar if France reaches the semifinals.

Speaking in Bangkok, Macron said issues about Qatar’s human rights record and the environment were “questions you have to ask yourself when you award the event.”

Qatar won the hosting rights for this year’s tournament in a FIFA vote in 2010.











