Dutch court convicts 3 of murder for 2014 downing of airliner in Ukraine

The crash was by far the biggest loss of civilian life in the conflict up to that time, eliciting global outrage. Some of the victims’ families have suggested that the West’s failure to punish Moscow then is in part responsible for the invasion of Ukraine and the Russian war crimes that have become a part of everyday life in the country today.

The court found that an antiaircraft missile system provided to separatist forces by the Russian military brought down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, commonly known as MH17, on its way from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, killing all 298 people aboard.

AMSTERDAM — A Dutch court on Thursday convicted three men with ties to the Russian security services and sentenced them to life in prison over the downing of a passenger jet above eastern Ukraine in July 2014, during a Moscow-backed separatist uprising that foreshadowed Russia’s full-scale invasion of the country.

“I’ve always said that our family members were the first non-Ukrainian people that were the victims of a war that started eight years ago,” said Piet Ploeg, chair of the MH17 Flight Disaster Foundation, representing most family members of the crash victims.

Advertisement

And the fact that the convictions came only after eight years of painstaking investigation and judicial proceedings marked by Moscow’s stonewalling highlights the formidable challenges that prosecutors will face again as they try to hold more recent Russian war criminals accountable.

Thursday’s verdict offered a bare measure of justice for the victims’ relatives, as the three men convicted are believed to be living in Russia or Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine, where they are unlikely to be apprehended.

But the judges did clearly highlight the Kremlin’s role in the crash — it armed separatists in eastern Ukraine and instigated their uprising — and emphasized Russia’s responsibility for the tragedy against the backdrop of the current war.

Advertisement

The judges found two Russians — Igor Girkin, a former colonel in Russia’s Federal Security Service, and Sergei Dubinsky, a former Russian military intelligence officer — guilty of murder and downing a plane. A Ukrainian citizen, Leonid Kharchenko, who led a Russian-backed separatist military unit, was convicted on the same charges.

A fourth defendant, Oleg Pulatov, also a former Russian military intelligence officer, was acquitted because he was considered insufficiently involved in the episode.

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, praised the “important court decision,” but in a message posted on Twitter, said that the masterminds behind the attack must also face trial, “as the feeling of impunity leads to new crimes.”

During the trial, prosecutors presented extensive evidence against the defendants and took the unusual step of publishing some of it online. They relied on a Dutch-led international investigation that gathered missile fragments, cellphone intercepts, and witness accounts to establish that the Buk surface-to-air missile system used to shoot down the plane was trucked in from Russia at the request of the separatists and returned the same night.

On Thursday, the court said there was “very convincing evidence” that the Buk missile had been deliberately fired from an agricultural field near Pervomaiskyi, a city in eastern Ukraine. Even if separatist forces had intended to shoot down a Ukrainian military aircraft and not an airliner, the court said, the strike was nevertheless premeditated and constituted a crime.

The prosecution also produced recordings of conversations on July 16 and 17, 2014, in which the suspects allegedly discussed the need for a Buk and determined the location to launch it. The conversations captured the suspects’ initial enthusiasm over the strike and how that changed when they realized that they had shot down a passenger flight.

Advertisement

The downing of MH17 occurred against a backdrop of vicious fighting between the separatists and the Ukrainian military after an uprising that deposed the country’s Russian-aligned president in February. Ukrainian warplanes had been operating in the area.

In a statement, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said Thursday that the trial had been politically motivated, adding that it “has every chance of becoming one of the most scandalous in the history of legal proceedings with its extensive list of oddities, inconsistencies, and dubious arguments of the prosecution.”

With Russia having vetoed an effort to form a United Nations tribunal for the case, the trial was held at a local criminal court on the outskirts of Amsterdam, in a high-security judicial complex next to the sprawling Schiphol airport from which MH17 departed in 2014.

Coming out of the courthouse shortly after the verdict, Paul Guard, a 44-year-old Australian who lost his parents, Jill and Roger, in the crash, thanked prosecutors and the court for what he described as “a very meticulous investigation.”

“Truth matters — that’s the main message here,” he said.

Several family members said they hoped the verdict would also serve as a form of condemnation of the Russian invasion.

Advertisement

“Part of justice and part of accountability is the world holding the Russian Federation to account for the atrocity of MH17 and the continued atrocities for the invasion of Ukraine and the war crimes committed against thousands more people,” said Jon O’Brien, an Australian citizen who lost his son in the crash.