North Korea missile test shows potential ability to hit US, Japan says

By HYUNG-JIN KIM and MARI YAMAGUGHI The Associated Press,Updated November 17, 2022, 26 minutes ago
A TV screen shows an image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, on Nov. 18.Ahn Young-joon/Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The Japanese defense minister says a North Korean missile test-launched Friday could potentially reach the entire continental U.S.

Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada told reporters that the suspected intercontinental ballistic missile flew 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) at a maximum altitude of about 6,000 kilometers (3,600 miles).

He says the altitude suggests that the missile was likely launched on a high angle.

He says depending on the weight of a warhead to be placed on the missile, the weapon has a range exceeding 15,000 kilometers (9,320 miles), “in which case it could cover the entire mainland United States.”

