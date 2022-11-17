fb-pixel Skip to main content

Russian missile strike hits Ukraine’s Odesa region, official says

By The Associated PressUpdated November 17, 2022, 22 minutes ago

A Russian missile strike hit Ukraine’s southern Odesa region for the first time in weeks on Thursday, the regional governor said.

An infrastructure target was hit, Odesa regional Gov. Maksym Marchenko said on Telegram, warning about the threat of a “massive missile barrage on the entire territory of Ukraine.”

Marchenko’s statement comes amid media reports about explosions in other parts of Ukraine and regional governors urging residents to stay in bomb shelters as the threat of missile strikes persists.

Thursday’s blast follows the huge barrage of Russian strikes on Tuesday that also resulted in a missile strike hitting Poland.

