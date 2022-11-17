Sunak budget seeks to stabilize Britain’s economy, rattled by Truss

He acknowledged that the $65 billion package, half of it new taxes and the other half spending cuts, would be painful and felt by ordinary citizens. As he read out the statement in the House of Commons, lawmakers on both sides were, for the most part, unusually quiet.

Unveiling the five-year plan, Britain’s new finance minister, Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt, warned that Britain faced a global “economic storm,” with soaring energy and food prices coupled with the highest inflation rate — 11.1 percent last month — in more than 40 years.

LONDON — The new government of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak executed a screeching U-turn from his predecessor on Thursday, unveiling an economic plan that calls for billions of dollars of tough spending cuts alongside steep tax increases, in a package designed to stabilize skeptical financial markets and tackle soaring inflation.

Hunt told the nation that the data shows Britain is in recession, which he called "a recession made in Russia" because of its war in Ukraine.

Hunt said that it was crucial for the British government to work alongside the Bank of England to lower inflationary pressure. He acknowledged that Britain needed to "give the world confidence . . . that we pay our way" and so said his plan for taxes and spending would reduce borrowing over time. The government will give itself five years to hit debt and spending targets, instead of the present three-year target.

Opposition leaders say that some of the economic pain felt today was caused by the Conservative Party itself, which has been in office since 2010.

"The mess we are in is a result of 12 weeks of Conservative chaos, but also 12 years of Conservative economic failure," said Rachel Reeves, Hunt's shadow counterpart in the opposition Labour Party.

“This government has forced our economy into a doom loop where low growth leads to higher taxes, lower investments, and squeezed wages, with the running down of public services, all of which hits economic growth again,” she said.

Britain is the only Group of Seven economy that has not recovered to its prepandemic size, after suffering from a decade of lower productivity and near-stagnant income growth.

Economists, including some officials at the Bank of England, also are saying that Brexit, the consuming obsession of previous Conservative governments, has not helped but probably hurt the British economy and is likely to continue doing so. Sunak, a former hedge fund manager, was an early advocate for Britain’s leaving the European Union.

At a committee hearing in the House of Commons this week, Swati Dhingra, a member of the Bank of England’s monetary policy committee, told lawmakers, “It’s undeniable now that we’re seeing a much bigger slowdown in trade in the UK compared [with] the rest of the world.”

She declared that Brexit had contributed to increased prices and reduced wages.

Today’s governance road map contrasts starkly with the one issued just eight weeks ago by the previous government, which had proposed billions of pounds of unfunded tax cuts. The markets recoiled, sending the cost of government borrowing, and mortgage and lending rates, spiraling upward, as the ill-fated premiership of Liz Truss imploded.

Truss had vowed to transform Britain into a low-tax, high-wage economy, but she did not explain how she would pay for her sweeping tax cuts. Critics disparaged her as a supply-side ideologue peddling trickle-down economics. Truss herself admitted that she had tried to go "too far, too fast." Her premiership was the shortest in British history.

The new finance minster, the fourth in as many months, is seeking to reassure markets that the grown-ups are back in charge of government policy.

Hunt's budget will mean that millions of people will be paying more tax on their incomes. As one example, people earning more than $148,000 a year will pay the highest rate, 45 percent, beginning next year. Corporate tax rates, once set to decrease, now will rise. So will taxes on capital gains.

Hunt said that although government spending will continue to increase in real terms every year for the next five years, it will do so at a slower rate and it appears will not keep up with inflation. Most of the spending cuts in the plan will come later. Elections are scheduled for 2025.

The long-awaited independent forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), an official watchdog, were decidedly gloomy. The OBR predicts overall growth of 4.2 percent this year but says the economy will shrink by 1.4 percent in 2023. The agency forecasts an inflation rate of 9.1 percent this year and 7.4 percent next year, with unemployment expected to rise from 3.6 percent in 2023 to 4.9 percent in 2024.

The OBR said Thursday that despite the new government support to subsidize and cap rising energy bills, living standards are going to fall by 7 percent over the next two years, erasing eight years of gains.

The bleak tidings are coming from all sides: The Bank of England has warned that the country is headed for its longest recession in modern history; interest and mortgage rates are rising; and more workers, including nurses and transport workers, are on strike or threatening to strike. Paris recently overtook London as Europe's largest stock market after recession fears hurt British stocks.

All this comes against a backdrop of extraordinary political and economic upheaval. The last time that the British government unveiled a budget, the pound fell to its lowest level against the US dollar and then the Bank of England had to intervene.

The new Sunak administration is for the first time setting out its economic plans and hoping to reassure the markets that what they can expect from Britain is credibility, competence, and prudent borrowing.

University of Cambridge economist Matthew Agarwala said the spectacular failure of what became known as "Trussonomics" had put Sunak in a box.

“If we had a reputation for sound economic management, we might be able to stretch the rules a touch, but at the moment, markets have very little faith in UK leadership, and they will be watching us like hawks,” he said.