A dozen gift-worthy books for the holidays

We might be a little biased, but here at the Globe Books section, we firmly believe there is no greater gift than a book for the holidays. What else has the capacity to delight, transport, educate, and maybe even transform you — all for less than one-tenth of the price of Taylor Swift concert ticket? This year’s guide has suggestions for Sondheim fans, fine arts lovers, thoughtful sports buffs, and your friend who loves reading ghost stories under the covers on a snowy night, among others. We’ve even got a recommendation for your teen. Whoever you’re buying for (including yourself!), we hope you find something heartening here for the holiday season and beyond.