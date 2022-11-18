fb-pixel Skip to main content
TV CRITIC'S CORNER

Natasha Rothwell lands Hulu series

By Matthew Gilbert Globe Staff,Updated November 18, 2022, 48 minutes ago
Natasha Rothwell (pictured in September at the 74th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles) will write and star in “How to Die Alone.”CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images/file

Natasha Rothwell stood out in “Insecure” and “The White Lotus,” on which she played the spa manager who gets led on by Jennifer Coolidge’s wealthy malcontent (and for which she was nominated for an Emmy).

Now the former “Saturday Night Live” writer — who has a role in the December movie prequel “Wonka” — is going to write and star in a Hulu series. Called “How to Die Alone,” it’s a half-hour comedy and the first season will be eight episodes.

According to the release, the show will follow " a fat, Black, neurotic woman who has never been in love. After a comical brush with death, she refuses to settle for anything less than the life she wants.”

Natasha Rothwell, left, and Jennifer Coolidge in "The White Lotus."HBO Max via AP

