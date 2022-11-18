Natasha Rothwell lands Hulu series

Natasha Rothwell stood out in “Insecure” and “The White Lotus,” on which she played the spa manager who gets led on by Jennifer Coolidge’s wealthy malcontent (and for which she was nominated for an Emmy).

Now the former “Saturday Night Live” writer — who has a role in the December movie prequel “Wonka” — is going to write and star in a Hulu series. Called “How to Die Alone,” it’s a half-hour comedy and the first season will be eight episodes.