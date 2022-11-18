Boston Fed chief says more rate hikes needed to cool inflation

Susan M. Collins, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, on Friday said recent encouraging data on inflation haven’t changed her view that more interest rate increases will be needed to get consumer prices under control.

Taming inflation “will require additional increases in the federal funds rate, followed by a period of holding rates at a sufficiently restrictive level for some time,” Collins said in comments prepared for delivery at a Boston Fed conference. “The latest data have not reduced my sense of what sufficiently restrictive may mean, nor my resolve.”

Since raising its benchmark federal funds rate for the sixth time this year on Nov. 2, Fed officials have said they will take a “slower but higher” approach to figuring out how steep rates need to be to get inflation moving meaningfully back to their 2 percent target. Depending on which measure you use, prices are climbing at two to three times that pace.