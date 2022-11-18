Boston Fed chief says more rate hikes needed to cool inflation

Susan M. Collins, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, on Friday said recent encouraging data on inflation haven’t changed her view that more interest rate increases will be needed to get consumer prices under control.
Taming inflation “will require additional increases in the federal funds rate, followed by a period of holding rates at a sufficiently restrictive level for some time,” Collins said in comments prepared for delivery at a Boston Fed conference. “The latest data have not reduced my sense of what sufficiently restrictive may mean, nor my resolve.”
Since raising its benchmark federal funds rate for the sixth time this year on Nov. 2, Fed officials have said they will take a “slower but higher” approach to figuring out how steep rates need to be to get inflation moving meaningfully back to their 2 percent target. Depending on which measure you use, prices are climbing at two to three times that pace.
Collins’s comments on Friday reiterated a position she laid out earlier this month in an interview with the Globe,
“I think of us being in the second phase of bringing inflation down where we need to be deliberate less than expeditious,” she said in the interview.
US consumer prices rose less than expected in October, the Labor Department said Nov. 10, with the annual increase falling below 8 percent for the first time in eight months. It was the first good news on inflation for months.
Fed officials boosted the federal funds rate by three-quarters of a percentage point at each of their past four meetings. When they gather on Dec. 13-14, they are expected to decide between another three-quarters point increase or a half-point.
In her prepared remarks Friday, Collins also said she remains hopeful the central bank can bring down inflation without causing a significant recession.
“I look at current conditions and remain optimistic that there is a pathway to reestablishing price stability with a labor market slowdown that entails only a modest rise in the unemployment rate,” she said.