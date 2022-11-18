Justice Department said to investigate Ticketmaster’s parent company

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department has opened an antitrust investigation into the owner of Ticketmaster, whose sale of Taylor Swift concert tickets descended into chaos this week, said two people with knowledge of the matter. The investigation is focused on whether Live Nation Entertainment has abused its power over the multibillion-dollar live music industry.

That power has been in the spotlight after Ticketmaster’s systems crashed while Swift fans were trying to buy tickets in a presale for her upcoming tour, but the investigation predates the botched sale, the people said.

Staff members at the agency’s antitrust division have in recent months contacted music venues and players in the ticket market, asking about Live Nation’s practices and the wider dynamics of the industry, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation is sensitive. The inquiry appears to be broad, looking at whether the company maintains a monopoly over the industry, said one of the people.