People are mourning Twitter-pocalypse on — what else? — Twitter

By Dana Gerber Globe Staff,Updated November 18, 2022, 39 minutes ago
The Twitter Inc. logo is displayed on an Apple Inc. iPhone in this arranged photograph taken in the Brooklyn Borough of New York on April 23, 2018.Alex FLynn/Bloomberg

It’s the final countdown — or at least it feels that way.

Twitter users have been bracing for the worst since hundreds of employees reportedly resigned from the social media platform after an ultimatum on Wednesday from owner Elon Musk to “be extremely hardcore” or leave the company.

Employees had until Thursday at 5 p.m. to make their decisions. Once that deadline passed, Twitter feeds began erupting with heartfelt goodbyes, posts about where else on the Internet to follow users, and tributes to the 16-year-old website. Hashtags like #RIPTwitter, #TwitterIsDead, and #Twittershutdown began to trend.

Many seemed to assume that the platform would likely experience outages or collapse altogether in the near future — an outcome well within the realm of possibility since “the number of engineers overseeing multiple critical systems had been reduced, in some cases to near zero,” The Washington Post reported.

Elon Musk, who took over the social media platform in late October in a $44 billion deal, has roiled the company with controversy — instituting a fraught paid-verification system that sowed widespread impersonation, demanding an end to remote work, and ordering mass layoffs, including some in the Boston office.

It’s only fitting that the Twitter-pocalypse was commemorated on — what else? — Twitter itself. The homages ranged from sincere to snarky, but all seemed to sense that something was coming to an end, something that couldn’t be captured in 280 characters. Here are some of the best goodbyes for the website that we hate to love and love to hate.

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @danagerber6.

