People are mourning Twitter-pocalypse on — what else? — Twitter

It’s the final countdown — or at least it feels that way.

Twitter users have been bracing for the worst since hundreds of employees reportedly resigned from the social media platform after an ultimatum on Wednesday from owner Elon Musk to “be extremely hardcore” or leave the company.

Employees had until Thursday at 5 p.m. to make their decisions. Once that deadline passed, Twitter feeds began erupting with heartfelt goodbyes, posts about where else on the Internet to follow users, and tributes to the 16-year-old website. Hashtags like #RIPTwitter, #TwitterIsDead, and #Twittershutdown began to trend.