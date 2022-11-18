People are mourning Twitter-pocalypse on — what else? — Twitter

It’s the final countdown — or at least it feels that way.
Twitter users have been bracing for the worst since hundreds of employees reportedly resigned from the social media platform after an ultimatum on Wednesday from owner Elon Musk to “be extremely hardcore” or leave the company.
Employees had until Thursday at 5 p.m. to make their decisions. Once that deadline passed, Twitter feeds began erupting with heartfelt goodbyes, posts about where else on the Internet to follow users, and tributes to the 16-year-old website. Hashtags like #RIPTwitter, #TwitterIsDead, and #Twittershutdown began to trend.
Many seemed to assume that the platform would likely experience outages or collapse altogether in the near future — an outcome well within the realm of possibility since “the number of engineers overseeing multiple critical systems had been reduced, in some cases to near zero,” The Washington Post reported.
Advertisement
Elon Musk, who took over the social media platform in late October in a $44 billion deal, has roiled the company with controversy — instituting a fraught paid-verification system that sowed widespread impersonation, demanding an end to remote work, and ordering mass layoffs, including some in the Boston office.
It’s only fitting that the Twitter-pocalypse was commemorated on — what else? — Twitter itself. The homages ranged from sincere to snarky, but all seemed to sense that something was coming to an end, something that couldn’t be captured in 280 characters. Here are some of the best goodbyes for the website that we hate to love and love to hate.
Well, if this is it, see you guys over here. #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/vP6YY9GVmg— Tyler Roney (@TylerJRoney) November 18, 2022
Gentlemen, it has been a privilege tweeting with you tonight.#RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/wDRHyWhwf3— Mitchell Nagy (@mryannagy) November 18, 2022
Ugh, end of an era. #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/aL3AQuoexO— Ju✨ (@_psiloveju) November 18, 2022
Twitter wasn’t perfect, but it was a platform used by many around the world to fight for human rights & justice.— Naheed Dosani (@NaheedD) November 18, 2022
To improve the plight of those suffering due to discrimination & oppression.
If the rumours are true, it’s going to be hard to say goodbye to Twitter.#RIPTwitter
Everyone keeps saying goodbye on Twitter but so far, we are all still here. I feel like I'm at a dinner party in the Midwest.— Lucy Huber (@clhubes) November 15, 2022
if you have a twitter crush on someone you legally have to tell them tonight— Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) November 18, 2022
this is perfect, no notes pic.twitter.com/4gZY4cBk6Z— Will Oremus (@WillOremus) November 18, 2022
I can’t pretend tonight. I’ve loved being on Twitter. And as I’ve tried to say, the demise og this platform is yet another sign of the weakness of our democracy and how precariously we are perched at the edge. How truly sad.— Sherrilyn Ifill (@SIfill_) November 18, 2022
I will really, really miss you guys.— roxane gay (@rgay) November 18, 2022
if twitter goes down, here’s where you can find me:— SungWon Cho (@ProZD) November 11, 2022
in my home enjoying my life
Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @danagerber6.