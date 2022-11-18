‘We’re all about to get fired’: Boston employees share final moments at Twitter — on Twitter

“We’re all about to get fired,” said Matt Miller, as he and four of his coworkers apparently counted down the seconds until 5 p.m.

As Elon Musk’s Thursday evening deadline for Twitter employees to decide whether to stay or resign approached, several workers filmed what appears to be a video from the company’s Boston office, signaling their departure.

In the video, which shows a sign for “@TwitterBoston” in the background, people shared how long they worked for Twitter, with some saying they had been there for more than nine years. That would mean they were a part of Twitter when it first established a presence in the Boston area through two acquisitions. According to what appears to be Miller’s LinkedIn, he worked for Cambridge-based television analytics company Bluefin Labs until 2013, when Twitter acquired the company and another local startup, mobile-app tool Crashlytics.

Advertisement

Miller and other local employees did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

Twitter combined Bluefin and Crashlytics in an office at 141 Portland St. in Cambridge and in late 2019 leased a larger space in Boston at 2 Center Plaza.

A source with knowledge of the situation has told the Globe that about 300 employees reported to Twitter’s Boston office, a number that includes remote workers. A large number of Twitter’s Boston employees work in engineering roles, they said.

A letter from Twitter’s human resources department to the State Dislocated Worker Unit in early November said that approximately 55 employees at the company’s Boston office would be terminated, effective January 4, 2023.

It’s unclear how many employees resigned last night, but it appears hundreds decided to depart with three months of severance pay, according to anonymous sources who spoke to the New York Times. Twitter told employees via e-mail that its office buildings would be closed until Monday.

Advertisement

Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8 and on Instagram @anissagardizy.journalism.